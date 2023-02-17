Helping to find forever homes for thousands of animals, Lakeshore Animal Friends is celebrating its 30th anniversary.
The organization received its nonprofit status in 1993, according to LAF president Annette Montminy.
“As we understand the history, LAF’s roots began with a conversation between Kathy and Craig Mantey, Ann Herrick and Fran Sinnott at Sportsman’s Restaurant and Bar and their desire to address the sobering fact that homeless cats and dogs faced a high certainty of being euthanized,” Montminy said.
“Our understanding is when they met to discuss forming LAF, the procedures/rules at Mason County Animal Control were to hold the pet for four days and if not adopted or claimed within that time frame the pet was euthanized. This procedure was not unlike what was going on across the country 30 years ago.”
The mission of the original founders was “to establish a system to help place unwanted animals and help owners find lost pets; to educate the public regarding humane treatment of animals; and establish a holding facility to provide temporary housing for animals.”
LAF never established a brick-and-mortar facility, but it’s been actively involved with Mason County Animal Control and has donated funds to help with upgrades to the facility during the past three decades.
“Under Fran’s leadership she was asked for input about the design needs when the current MCAC building was constructed,” LAF vice president Jody McCarthy said. “Over the years LAF paid for the heated step-up in the dog kennels, a washer/dryer, the outside dog kennels and the overhang roof that protects them, the exterior dog run, and along with Hazel Norseman’s substantial donation, LAF raised the funds to complete the addition to MCAC’s building.”
Not only does LAF provide opportunities for pet adoption, the organization is also very active in controlling the overpopulation of unwanted animals in Mason County and assisting with animal medical issues.
“It’s a conservative estimate to say thousands of dogs and many thousands of cats have been spayed/neutered, provided medical treatment, removed from terrible abusive situations or not being able to be cared for, fostered by a volunteer and/or found new homes,” Montminy said. “In the past few years, LAF has had fewer volunteers to foster dogs in their homes, but we have continued to offer spay/neuter and medical assistance.
“However, the past three years we have experienced an explosion of kittens and cats that have been abandoned, abused, surrendered, injured or needing to be rehomed for circumstances that are not the pets’ fault.”
Because they do not have a facility, every animal that LAF takes in is placed in the home of one of its volunteers. Having helped thousands of animals over 30 years, some of these volunteers have been offering shelter to hundreds of animals.
“In 2022, we fostered 232 kittens and cats and in 2021 there were 207,” Montminy said. “Of those 232 fostered last year, we found homes for all but five who are still awaiting a new home. The success of our adoption rate is an indication of the great job our foster families do to provide loving homes and socializing to the pets.
“It’s also a testament to Jody (McCarthy) who is the foster and adoption coordinator for LAF currently. It takes many hours a week to post the pets to Facebook and Petfinder, make sure the pet and the adopter are a good match and maintain all the history and health records on each pet we foster.”
Since its inception, LAF has always offered a spay or neuter voucher with each of the pets they adopt out and in recent years, McCarthy, along with volunteers, have been taking animals to C-Snip, a facility in Grand Rapids that offers low-cost spay and neuter services. With the addition of this service, LAF has been able to make sure more and more of its fostered animals are receiving this service.
Montminy and McCarthy stated that LAF is trying to rebrand through a new mission statement. They also stated that they don’t want to be just considered the place to go, along with MCAC to take unwanted animals.
“Our mission is changing in that we need to move away from LAF and Animal Control being a ‘go to’ for homeless pets as we simply can’t take the volume into our homes or at Animal Control,” Montminy said. “This past year we re-stated our mission to ‘working to build a community where, together, we end the overpopulation of cats and dogs so that no animal endures the pain and suffering of a life of abandonment, neglect and cruelty and to end the overcrowding and euthanizing of shelter pets.’”
Though they wish they always had a place for animals, Montminy and McCarthy stated that spaying and neutering animals is the No. 1 way to help keep the numbers low for unwanted pets, overpopulation in shelters and maxed out in-home care placements.
“Although LAF has partnered with shelter organizations in Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula, they are as full as we are,” McCarthy said. “We also work with the other animal organizations in Mason County. The best solution is to end the cycle of cats and dogs from having more offspring.
“By a chance encounter, Annnette (Montminy) connected with Dr. Jim Bader, Jimbabwe Acres Animal Hospital in South Haven, who offered to partner with LAF to offer monthly spay/neuter clinics for residents in Mason County. Last year, Dr. Bader fixed 227 felines and this has the potential to prevent thousands of kittens from being born. We are ecstatic to be able to offer these low-cost clinics again starting in spring.”
LAF would not be able to help thousands of animals over the years without the help from its donors and volunteers. Montminy and McCarthy are both very grateful for the help they have received and stated that none of these animals would have been spayed or neutered and adopted out with the help and donations they have received.
“We aren’t subsidized by local, state or federal funds,” Montminy stated. “All of our volunteers are the backbone of this organization. We welcome volunteers who want to help in many ways, not just fostering.”
For more information contact email laf.adoption@gmail.com. Pets for adoption are available under Lakeshore Animal Friends on Petfinder.com or on the organization’s Facebook page.
Donations can be sent to Lakeshore Animal Friends, P.O. Box 503, Ludington, MI 49431.