Ron Henrickson is finding out a barber can be more to customers than someone who cuts hair.
After 56 years of clipping hair at Andy’s Barber Shop (aka Ron’s Barber Shop) in downtown Ludington, Henrickson will put away the clippers at end of day Sept. 26.
He plans to spend the following day cleaning the shop that has been operating in that capacity since the end of the lumber era in the late 19th century, before signing the title over to new owners and going hunting. A Parks, a Moran, and Leo Massey owned the shop before Ron purchased it in the late 1980s from Massey’s widow, Marie. They had rented it from the Masseys until then.
The barber’s chair and other barber equipment including the spiral barber pole outside the shop likely are headed to Family Barbers shop a few blocks to the east.
A stained-glass window of a barber pole made by missionaries for him, family photos and framed copies of Ludington Daily News stories about Ron’s father Andy’s barbering career and the shop, will go to his Hamlin Township home.
One deer mount is headed to his hunting cabin.
The memories will go with Ron and his customers.
Ron’s father, Andy Henrickson, barbered in the shop for 49 1/2 years. They worked together in the shop for about 24 of those years before Ron went it alone after his father’s death.
Ron and wife Beth’s daughter, Melissa Carey, operates The Backroom, Melissa’s Salon of Hair and Design, in a separate business in the back of the shop. She will seek a new location to work from, he said.
The snip of scissors, the buzz of clippers, the conversations, laughter and at times words of advice dispensed over the decades will go quiet. The new owners, nice people, Ron said, have plans that don’t involve cutting hair.
It’s a bittersweet time for Ron.
“This is my family, too,” he said of his customers. “I’ve cut three, four generations of families’ hair.”
“Dr. (Sidney) McKnight’s family from Epworth, I cut his dad’s hair. I cut Sid’s hair. I cut Sid’s son’s hair. And Sid flew his grandson up from Kansas City, Missouri, to get his grandson’s hair cut on the horse.”
“The horse” was made by Ron’s grandfather as a booster inset for the barber’s chair for young children to sit on when their hair was being cut. Their legs would go around a small, white horse head figure as if they were riding the horse during the cut. Once there was two — a black and white one. The white one is still in the shop.
For many years, the shop operated as a three-chair shop in a town with several three-chair barber shops. Ron rattles off names of barbers who worked there: Fred Peterson, Bill Bentz, Johnny Shafer, Al Copenhaver, Danny Klopfenstein, John Dean are among the litany.
“My dad trained about everybody in Ludington. They worked here, then they got a got a good business going and moved to other places,” Ron said.
So why cut hair for so long?
“I just liked what I do,” Ron said. “I had a really hard time when I started, because of the long hair. I had the archery shop to get through that time.”
“Then we went from a three-chair shop, John Dean was here, but there was only enough business for two.”
That was about 1990.
When Ron’s dad died, Ron closed the archery shop because barbering and operating it was too much for one person to do.
On this mid-morning Friday, long-time customer Otto Larson, 94, showed up for a haircut.
“The hardest thing is saying goodbye to guys like this,” Ron said as Lason settled into the chair.
Larson had helped move Andy Henrickson when Andy came to Ludington to cut hair after barbering in Shelby. Larson reminisces while Ron works the clippers. Haircuts were 75 cents then in Hart, $1 in Ludington. Larson recalls getting a job paying $1 an hour and “I was glad for it.”
Larson’s father started Larson’s Moving and Storage, another local enterprise dating back to the early 20th Century.
Ron and Otto laugh over stories, including a memory Ron shared of Ludington Daily News employees using horses to move rolls of newsprint up Rath Avenue. Larson said his company unloaded those rolls from the train they came in on. “They weighed 1,000 pounds each,” Larson said.
Hair cut done, the two exchange a hug, but not before Otto tells Ron he has a nice family.
More than haircuts happened at Andy’s Barber Shop.
“I didn’t realize how much I meant to people,” Ron said.
“Young kids come by and thank me for putting up with them as brats. I have had more hugs.”
“The newspaper guys (reporters) used to come in here all the time when there was controversial stuff and just sit down and listen when we had a shop full of people. Even when they had school things, the superintendent even would come in and get the view of the average person,” Ron said.
During election years, conversations might get heated to the point Ron would say, it’s time to change topics.
Seats line the east and south walls of the shop where customers await their turn in the barber chair. No appointments taken, it’s first-come, first served at Ron’s Barber Shop.
Sitting in the lone customer chair on the west wall under a mount of a trophy buck Ron shot with a bow and arrow, Ron deadpans, “There’s a little more truth told on this (customer) side than on that side” pointing to the barber chair he’s usually at.
Other memories Ron shared:
When he started barbering, long hair for men was in style making it tough for barbers. He opened an archery range behind the barber shop to add to the income and ran the range for about 20 years.
When he bought the shop, he removed nine showerheads in a basement shower room dating back to when Ludington boarding houses didn’t have showers. The men boarders would come to the barbershop for a haircut, a shave and a shower.
When Ron started cutting hair, old state laws banned a woman from cutting a man’s hair and barber shops weren’t allowed open on Sundays. Barbers were licensed and inspected through their own barber board; today the state licenses and inspects shops. A change in more recent times is chain barber franchises opening in the area.
Still, people-made memories stand out from over the years.
“When Jay Funk shot his first deer, he dragged it in the barber shop, right here, bleeding, because had to show his barber. I’ve had people come in with a fish dripping blood to show me,” he said, chuckling in retrospect.
“I give a lot of young kids advice when I tell them how long we’ve been married (56 year) they ask me a lot of times, ‘What’s the secret of staying married?’ Usually, I tell them, never win an argument. You can argue, but don’t win. It’s not worth it.”
“I’ve counseled a lot of people with sickness. I’ve prayed for a lot of people when they leave. People sometimes tell their barber things they won’t tell their preacher or counselor.
“My dad was better than me. There were times he’d even put a ‘Closed’ sign on the door, and go in the back room and talk to people. He just had that special knack of doing it. I learned from a good teacher.”
For the past year, Ron has had to close the shop at times as he sought answers to his own health concerns.
After many tests, he learned he has MALT lymphoma, a slow-growing cancer that tires him. He said he’s in the wait-and-watch mode but that the diagnosis figured in his retirement timing. He wants to spend the coming years doing other things he wants to do and taking care of himself.
“I have to exercise, eat healthy and rest. That will be a lot easier to do if I’m not working,” he said.
If the closing on the sale of the shop goes as planned Sept. 30, Ron plans to spend the next few months seeking a buck to keep his 56-year streak of harvesting a buck by bow and arrow — longbow, recurved, compound and most recently crossbow — alive. Fishing in Florida is on the docket during February and March, just a short walk to the ocean from his and Beth’s beach-side condo.
Perhaps in about six months, he said, he may pick up the clippers again to cut hair of shut-ins or those with cancer at their homes.
“I planned this (closing date) purposely, so that if everything goes right with the title company, we will sign papers Sept. 30, and I will have three months to deer hunt.
“So, you know what’s going to happen? I will shoot the biggest buck of my life on the first day.”
That would make for a good story for a barber who’s heard and shared a few over the decades in downtown Ludington — a downtown that will be forever different once Ron Henrickson retires and Ron’s Barbershop, aka Andy’s Barbershop, closes its doors for the final time.