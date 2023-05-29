SCOTTVILLE — Members of the Custer VFW paid tribute to fallen heroes Monday during a series of Memorial Day services held throughout the eastern portion of Mason County.
Services started at Mason County Central High School at 9 a.m., when a group of veterans and auxiliary members from Gold Bar Post 5096 were dropped off in a school bus donated by Mason County Eastern Schools.
It was the VFW’s “biggest crew in years,” according to the Rev. John Hanson, who delivered a prayer at each of six locations on the Memorial Day tour.
A small group of public onlookers gathered, too, and listened to VFW member Danielle Trim deliver a proclamation about Memorial Day, during which she said the gathering was in “sincere reverence” and “solemn commemoration” for fallen service members.
Hanson asked those in attendance to keep in mind the “1 million men and women who have given their lives to protect our freedom,” as well as the “17 veterans who commit suicide every day.”
Hanson prayed for the “wounded warriors who returned home in pain after they gave their all for this great land,” as well as for the families of those whose loved ones gave their live for the country.
The next stop was Scottville’s Riverside Park, where the “fallen sailors, marines and Coast Guard personnel, as well as all other servicemen and women who have given their lives upon the water” were honored with the symbolic placing of a flower-covered wreath in the waters of the Pere Marquette River.
After visiting Riverside Park, the group returned to the Custer VFW hall before heading out to the Custer and Free Soil cemeteries.
“Let peace prevail among the nations,” Hanson said at the Custer cemetery stop. “We have seen far too many lives lost already.”
The group then stopped at the memorial of Tpr. Paul Butterfield, who was slain in the line of duty in 2013, and returned to the hall for a final service.
At the Butterfield memorial, Hanson asked for attendees to pray for those who work in law enforcement, as Butterfield did.
“Sacrifice is truly seen in the lives of those like Paul Butterfield and many others who choose to work in law enforcement branches,” Hanson said, adding that Butterfield “gave his life in defense of this state.”
At each stop along the way, a flag was raised by Sergeant-at-arms Mark Trim, and the honor guard stood at attention holding the American, VFW and POW-MIA flags, as well as the flags of various branches of the military.
The National Anthem was played and taps was sounded by trumpeter Larry Babcock, and the rifle detail fire three shots into the air in unison.