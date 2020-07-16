A testy forecast and a global pandemic couldn’t stop local crew Hiatus from winning the Ludington Offshore Classic’s Big Boys tournament, as the crew of seven hoisted its trophy and $21,000 grand prize check on Wednesday.
Hiatus finished with a points total of 460.1, nearly 100 more than second place.
“We have a wonderful group of guys that are fishermen and good people and we have a great time on the boat,” said Hiatus captain Adam Knudsen. “We enjoy this. This is our vacation for the year so we’re always just happy to be out there.”
As part of the tournament’s regulations, each boat was allowed to bring 12 fish to the final weigh-in at the end of both days. Hiatus was the only crew to bring in 12 fish once, let alone both days for a total of 24 fish in the tournament.
“I want to just say it’s luck, but really it’s understanding how to manage the time,” said Knudsen. “Yesterday, we only had 11 fish and we came back to the pierheads and we hit a 10-pound steelhead that we needed to win. So we got super lucky yesterday with that.”
Ultimately, however, in a landslide victory like this one, there has to be a bit more than just luck involved. Knudsen attributes his crew’s preparation and focus as the main components to winning.
“We work really hard to always be 100% ready,” said Knudsen. “We don’t lose a lot of fish, we don’t break fish off, everything is checked and rechecked and that’s what it takes.”
On Wednesday, Hiatus caught its dozen-fish limit by a little after 10 in the morning, and used the rest of the time on the lake to upgrade.
When asked about winning the tournament as a local crew, against crews from all over the state, Knudsen was nothing but prideful, stating that the goal is to be the best boat in the port. The best boat in a tournament like this, however, is even more of an accomplishment.
President of the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce Brandy Miller had some thoughts on what it means for Ludington to have locals crowned as champions.
“We always love when we have locals,” Miller said. “We were excited for them last year when they took home the top prize for the Offshore Pro (tournament). To see them come back this year and win Big Boys was awesome. They’re huge supporters of the tournament and the fishing industry in Ludington, so to see them take this home, that’s awesome.”
Also winning cash prizes were second-place finisher Fishin Again with 363.75 points and third-place finisher On Call with 361.1 points. Tail Chaser also brought home the prize for biggest fish, securing a 28-pounder on Wednesday.
For Knudsen and Hiatus, the taste of victory is sweet, but their sights are already set on defending the belt next summer.
“To win Ludington is a bucket-list thing, but to win it two years in a row… that would be pretty awesome,” said Knudsen.