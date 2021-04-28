Hidden Forest Manufactured Home Park in Amber Township is looking to follow up on a planned expansion from nearly 15 years ago.
During the April 20 meeting of the Mason County Planning Commission, Hidden Forest had a site plan for an expansion revisited and approved. The expansion will lead to 62 new units being added to the community, as well as a recreation area and a community building.
New access points and internal roadways are also part of the approved site plan, according to Mason County Building and Zoning Director Cayla Christmas.
“They will be expanding behind the existing Meijer store, so they’ll actually be going all the way across to Brye Road,” Christmas said. “They’ll be adding few more roadways inside the community and developing quite a few more lots to build units on.”
The site plan before the planning commission on April 20 was identical to one that was approved but never acted on years ago, according to Christmas.
“Hidden Forest came before the planning commission in 2006 and they were granted a site plan to expand their existing manufactured home community,” she said. “They never followed up on it (at the time).”
Christmas recently took over the building and zoning director position from Brady Selner. She said that, prior to Selner’s departure, he heard from the Hidden Forest’s Grand Rapids-based engineering firm, Nederveld, about revisiting the planned expansion.
Because so much time had passed since the plans were first approved, the county thought it would be best to revisit the matter.
It was approved for a second time on April 20, and Hidden Forest now has “everything it needs” to get the expansion underway, according to Christmas.
Jack Barr, director of engineering for Nederveld, said the hope is to get the project underway soon.
“We’re hoping to get started with construction later this summer, with the hopes of getting the project built later this year,” Barr said.
The Daily News reached out to Hidden Forest for a comment, but did not hear back by press time.
According to Christmas, there could be even more growth in Hidden Forest’s future.
“They show on their site plan a future phase (of expansion), but there are no current plans for that,” she said.