MANISTEE —
The harmonic voices of Celtic Women blended seamlessly with the West Shore Symphony Saturday evening to fill the air at the Event Center at Little River Casino and Resort in Manistee.
Surely those in the sold-out crowd must have thought those voices were those of angels backed up by the heavenly Muskegon-based West Shore Symphony. The group performed for 90 minutes and filled the air with Christmas and Irish music. Celtic Women are nearing the end of their 2022 Christmas tour and will be heading back home to Ireland for a short break before starting next year’s tour.
The groups were met warmly by the Manistee audience who gave them several standing ovations at various times. One of those was for a number called the “Toy’s Waltz.” It is from the group’s most recent CD, “Postcards from Ireland” released late last year.
Celtic Women even have their own bagpiper, John Hunt, who joined the group in 2020 and its own Iilleann piper, Darragh Murphy, who joined the group in 2016. Celtic Women are Tara McNrill, violinist; Megan Walsh, Susan McFadden and Lisa Kelly.
The musical director of the symphony that was a part of the performance is Scott Speck. They have a full slate of performances coming up in the next several months, beginning next weekend with their Home for the Holidays concert at the Frauenthal Theatre on Friday.
Visit the West Shore Symphony’s web page or find it on Facebook. Little River also has several events coming up. Go to its website and click on ”events” or find them as well on Facebook.