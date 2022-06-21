The Pere Marquette Motoring Club is celebrating its 50th birthday with a bang the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
The club is hosting a free car show Friday, July 1, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mason County Fairgrounds. Free show means no entry fee for participants or spectators. Those attending however, will be eligible to receive some nice door prizes, and there will be food on the grounds. The show will not be judged and no awards will be presented.
Local attorney and club member Bob Andrews, chairman of the celebration committee, said this was done purposely to make sure that it would encourage anyone who wants to bring a vehicle to display to feel welcome. That includes a special invitation to former members of the club, whether they have a vehicle or not.
“We want to make sure that we encourage everyone who has a vehicle they think they want to display to feel welcome.”
And this is also the philosophy behind the name change of the club.
Those who are familiar with the club may notice that we have dropped the word historical from the club title. We (the membership) decided earlier this year to adopt the new name,
It was the feeling of the officers and membership that having the word historical in the title implied that the vehicle had to have historical significance, or just be plain “old.”
Don’t get me wrong, we have those kind of vehicles in the club and we welcome them, but we also welcome members who have newer vehicles, especially those “special interest” vehicles.
And as the membership ages, it was felt that we needed to get some “younger blood” in the club, to make sure it survived another 50 years.
Like many organizations do, our club began as a discussion between several like-minded car enthusiasts Andrews said.
Andrews, who is a charter member himself, named several charter members that came to mind. Those included Bob Lessard, Arnie Smith, Stan Bennett, Chuck Hargraves, Dan Fairchild and Helen Gancarz.
“There was a local club in existence already but it was limited in the number of members they would admit,” Andrews said, “and they were more focused on the vintage vehicles, as their name implied.
“They met at various member’s homes and they limited membership to the number of people they thought any one member’s living room could accommodate.
“We wanted more than that,” Andrews offed. “We didn’t want to have any restrictions on membership numbers, or focus on a specific time period for vehicles. Eventually that club folded and some of its members joined our club. We welcomed them.”
Like most organizations do, our membership numbers have waxed and waned over the years. We had a high of over 80 members a few years ago and now our number is in the 60s.
People’s interest change as do other situations that life presents us with. Sometimes that means selling the car, or perhaps just storing it for awhile while we focus our attention to where it needs to be.
That’s life. We get it.
But one thing I can tell you that will never change is the camaraderie of being with other car enthusiasts. And hearing the stories that are swapped, either among members, or someone walking by at an event that wants to share their car story. Members are quick to help each other out and many solutions have been found in the middle of a pleasant conversation at one of our gatherings.
And gather we do. We have a monthly meeting throughout the year on the second Sunday of each month. In the summertime you’ll find us the first and second Tuesday of each month at McDonald’s and on the third Tuesday you will find us at Culver’s. Each of those gatherings is from 6-8 p.m. The third Thursday you will find as Riley’s in Walhalla during the same time frame.
We also do vehicle cruises, shows, and tour and show our cars at the local nursing homes each summer in the hopes of bringing joy to those folks.
If you’re interested in joining (dues are $20 a year) or just want more information and you can’t find us at one of our gatherings, you’re in luck! The club has put together a pamphlet that has been distributed to locations around the county that has all our information plus an application. Or call our president John Reush at 231-843-3655 or Treasurer Dave Sherburn at 231-757-2132. They’d love to talk to you!
So whether you bring a vehicle or not please come and join us as we celebrate this milestone in our club’s history.