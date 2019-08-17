SCOTTVILLE — City commissioners on Monday will consider moving forward with planned repairs to a wastewater lift station near Wildwood Meadows apartments, but the bids for the work came in higher than expected, and officials are unsure as to exactly why that is.
The city has been planning to make repairs to the station since December 2018 — and water rates for residents were increased by 4.5 percent to help cover the cost of the project — but the estimated projected cost has increased twice since then.
“It was originally around $400,000,” City Manager Courtney Magaluk told the Daily News on Friday. “By the time it was engineered (by the firm Prein & Newhof) it was at $625,000.”
The bids surpassed that estimate by about 33 percent, according to a memo from Mason County Drain Commissioner Dennis Dunlap.
The two bids — one from Jason Merkey for $855,475 and one from K&R for $867,500 — combined with about $75,000 for contingencies, bring the project about $234,475 over budget, according to Dunlap.
The city commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Scottville City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
Read the full story in Saturday's Ludington Daily News print or e-Edition.