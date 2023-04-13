With a love for art and the environment, Mason County Central Schools art teacher Rachel Brock is thrilled to be a part of the Earth Day celebration by a Few Friends for the Environment and the World’s (AFFEW).
Brock, who uses a lot of recycled materials in her art classes, was approached by two members of the organization to see if her students would be willing to make special bags for the April 22 event at the United Methodist Church in Ludington.
“Julie Chambers, founder of AFFEW, and member Kay Marble approached me to see if I would be interested in participating in the project,” Brock said. “Knowing that I do a lot with recycled materials in my art lessons and have a passion for art and nature, they figured I would want my students to participate. I decided to introduce the project to my high school students with hopes of them becoming involved in the AFFEW organization in the future.”
The proposed project was to have the students paint earth-friendly pictures on reusable bags that would be for purchase at the Earth Day event. Chambers visited Brock’s students to talk a bit about AFFEW and its mission, and Brock said students were happy to donate their talents to the organization.
“Most students chose an image of the Earth with an Earth Day message,” Brock said. “Others brought in nature or wildlife to their works of art. It brought about conversations on why we celebrate Earth Day and the importance of this generation becoming involved. It is their planet to care for for their future.”
Brock stated that she really liked the idea behind the bags because not only would the money from selling them help out AFFEW, but the bags could serve in other ways as a method to help the environment.
“I believe the bags are multi-purpose as to why they chose to do them,” Brock stated. “They create awareness for students that paint the bags, allow for funding by community members purchasing the bags for future AFFEW projects, and the use of the bags vs plastic or paper bags to reduce waste.”
AFFEW’s Earth Day celebration is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22 and Brock encourages her students, along with all other young people to attend the event to learn more about ways people can help take care of the environment.
“There are approximately 75 bags,” Brock said. “This was a fabulous experience for students and myself and we look forward to other opportunities to participate in during future AFFEW events. It is an incredible organization that Julie Chambers founded and it continues to grow.”