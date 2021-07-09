HART — With the sun shining down on the Oceana County Fairgrounds on Friday, Joyce Washburn walked the length of the 360-foot Traveling Vietnam Wall paying tribute to a very special someone she lost more than 50 years ago.
She knew exactly where she was going. It’s a trek the 71-year-old Grand Rapids woman has made countless times before, in one way or another.
The name she marched toward was Dennis L. Lobbezoo, a Private First Class in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He was her fiancé, her “high-school sweetheart,” and he was born on the Fourth of July.
He was killed in action when Joyce was 18 years old.
“There he is,” she whispered as she reached his name at the far end of the traveling wall, crouching and pressing her fingertips against the engraved surface.
It’s a familiar action for her. Joyce has held her hands against Dennis’ engraved name more times than she can recall, both at traveling wall exhibits and the larger Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Though familiar, the experience is no less powerful.
“This is just really special to me,” she said, her voice cracking slightly as she talked about her lost love.
“He was the best. We were going to get married the following year.”
Joyce has been to the memorial in Washington, D.C. “many, many” times, and volunteered there as well.
She visits as often as she can, but she makes a point to be there during a ceremony called the Reading of the Names, when the names of all the soldiers killed in action or missing in action are read aloud. The ceremony takes place every five years, she said.
“It’s a great time to go, so I try to go then, at least,” Joyce said. “It takes them three-and-a-half days to read all the names,” she said. “I always go, and I apply to read his name. It’s very nice.”
When visiting the memorial in Washington, D.C., the emotional impact is even more pronounced.
“When I’m in Washington, it’s like he’s there with me,” she said. “The wall there, it’s reflecting, so I can see my face in his name. They call it ‘wall magic,’ and I feel like we’re together.”
Dennis, who was also from Grand Rapids and attended Creston High School with Joyce, died in June 1968, about a month prior to his 20th birthday.
He died along with most of his platoon in the Battle of Con Thien after withstanding a more-than-a-month-long siege at the Khe Sanh Air Base.
“He was on one of the hills (at Khe Sanh) when the marines there were under siege by the North Vietnamese. They were under siege for 44 days…. and he got wounded,” Joyce said. “Then he went to the hospital ship, then came back.
“Once they were rescued and the North Vietnamese were gone, they went up farther north. He was just south of the demilitarized zone at Con Thien.”
Thirteen members of his platoon died in the fighting there, which was fierce for close to a year, from 1967 to 1968.
“Only two came home. All the rest were killed,” Joyce said.
Dennis’ parents were informed about his death about a week later, and they relayed the message to Joyce.
She learned she’d lost her sweetheart on June 10, 1968.
On Friday, just a few days after what would have been Dennis’ 73rd birthday, Joyce and a small group of friends searched for the names of a handful of others from Creston High School who lost their lives in Vietnam.
“I just make sure that (he) and the other guys are remembered,” she said.
The Traveling Vietnam Wall is on display at the Oceana County Fairgrounds as part of the Cost of Freedom tribute, which urges people to remember those lost in the Vietnam War and others.
But Joyce Washburn has never forgotten. And she never will.