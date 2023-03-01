AMBER TWP. — High school juniors and seniors in Aaron Tarsa’s Construction Trades classroom greeted about 20 children from the Victory Early Childhood Center’s Great Start Readiness Program Wednesday morning at the Rybicki Center.
The Construction Trades program is under the umbrella of the West Shore Educational Service District’s Career and Technical Education program.
Tarsa said Wednesday’s collaboration gives the younger kids a chance to come visit the shop and see what a big shop class is like.
“They get an opportunity to interact with my students,” he said. “My students get to be the teacher for the day and work with the younger kids.”
Once at the Rybicki Center the children were welcomed into the facility by the high school juniors and seniors and asked to go to one of nine stations where students would build birdhouses.
The construction trade students were busy the days prior to the visit prepping the shop for their arrival.
“My student has to take time to prepare, build jigs, make cuts and do some fancy work to get things ready to go for the event,” Tarsa said, “This is something we would do in the industry all of the time. We do a lot of prep work before we actually put stuff together.”
Tarsa said his students have been doing this type of project for about 13 or 14 years.
“We have done this for a number of years, with different age groups, today being one of the younger groups,” he said. “Typically we bring fifth-graders in, sometimes sixth-graders. It’s something that is open to all age groups.”
Tarsa said he gets a thrill seeing how his students interact with the younger kids.
“I told my students, some of whom were not sure how they would do with the younger kids, just talk to them and interact with them. The kids are looking up to you and are excited to be here. It is fun to watch my students take over, they are doing a really nice job with them.”
One of Tarsa’s students was junior Jace Rassmussen, who got on his knees to be at visitors’ level to talk to them and help them glue the roof pieces together.
“I like helping the younger kids because I remember getting help at that age. It is easier when someone gets down and shows you how to do it,” he said.
Angie Taylor, director of the Victory Early Childhood Center, said she brought her students to the construction trades classroom to expose them to opportunities in the community, but also to build upon some of the skills and relationships that students have been working on in school.
“We do have building units and (we) really wanted to make that connection of real life to them,” she said. “Maybe one day when they’re a big kid they too could come to a classroom like this through our CTE program.”
Victory Early Childhood Center is also hosting a preschool registration in April.