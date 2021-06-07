Damage from water levels not seen since the mid-1980s remains to be fixed in Ludington two years after Lake Michigan’s surge.
The lake began rising in 2019, climbing to nearly 582 feet in 2020, more than 3 feet higher than its long-term average, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Levels have been declining since mid-2020.
It would cost about $2 million to repair all the damage to the city, City Manager Mitch Foster said. That figure includes long-term repairs to the intersection of Rath Avenue and Melendy Street, which re-opened last month after a 2019 flooding.
Here is the status of a few of those projects.
Collapsed pier at boat launch
At the Loomis Street Boat Launch, high water and a “big winter push” of ice collapsed the end of the north pier in 2019, Foster said.
The pier has been blocked to foot traffic since then.
After a four month investigation, it was determined the damage could not be covered by insurance.
Bids to repair the pier came back $150,000 over the city’s budget, as restoring it would require the use of a barge.
“We had to put a halt on it because we didn’t have the money,” Foster said.
Now, the city is talking with contractors about alternatives that would preserve the pier’s original purpose: blocking sand and sediment from entering the boat launch.
One alternative is to cut off the sagging end of the pier and build up the remaining walkway with armor stone, Foster said.
“It’s a marina engineering conversation the engineers are having,” he said.
Treatment plant erosion
Several hundred feet of sand near the Ludington Water Treatment Plant has eroded due to high water, said Jamie Hockemeyer, water plant superintendent.
Erosion there has revealed rocks placed in 1986, when water levels reached their previous peak, Hockemeyer said.
Though the erosion is “nowhere near” compromising any infrastructure, Hockemeyer said he’s budgeted $25,000 this year and next year for protective stones, called riprap, to break up waves.
That amount of money would fund several truckloads of rock, Hockemeyer said. It’s “more than likely” some rocks will be put down this year, but he hopes to keep it to a minimum.
“If you start adding a bunch of riprap and steel fencing and stuff, it’s going to be really hard for the dune to grow back over the next couple years as the lake levels fall,” he said.
Properties south to Stearns Park and north to the state park and beyond are dealing with similar issues. The plant is in talks with its neighbors to the north to protect both properties with riprap if conditions worsen.
“Hopefully the sand will come back over the next decade or two and we’ll be all right for a while,” Hockemeyer said.
Buried walkway
Several feet of the walkway leading to the south breakwater is buried in sand.
High water washed out the sand beneath the concrete, causing it to buckle. The dune later “redeveloped,” burying the collapsed concrete under 4-to-5 feet of sand, said Joe Stickney, superintendent of the Public Works Department.
“You can walk from the sidewalk onto the breakwall, but you could never push a wheelchair through it or anything like that,” Stickney said.
Before the department looks into repairing it, the city is seeking to renegotiate a recently expired lease with the Department of Natural Resources, which owns the land leading to the breakwater.
The city can afford routine maintenance, Foster said, but he hopes a new lease would put large repairs in the DNR’s hands.
“It would be a significant amount of money to try and figure out for us to pay,” he said.
Ludington’s DPW goes down to the south breakwater about six times a year to remove sand, empty garbage cans and mow grass, Stickney said. The city is keeping up with this maintenance despite the expired lease.
Foster said the city hasn’t contacted the DNR since the fall. City staff is working to “get all our ducks in a row” before reaching out again.
“We hope after another sit-down with them that we can come up with some other options,” he said.
The partnership to maintain the walkway could include Pere Marquette Township, Foster said, because “their buildings are closer than ours on that side.”
Other effects
Low areas at Copeyon Park and the Municipal Marina were reinforced with large rocks, called riprap, to break up waves.
A pump installed at the intersection of Rath Avenue and Melendy Street is waiting for the first “gusher of a rain,” which will test the streets’ water capacity, Foster said.
If the intersection can handle the water, the pump will be removed, but if it can’t, it will stay.