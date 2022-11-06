Heavy rain and high winds out of the southwest gusted to 47 mph at 4:55 p.m. Saturday forcing emergency personnel to be very busy with numerous trees down across power lines throughout Mason, Oceana and Lake counties.
Consumers Energy reported more than 2,700 homes mostly in the Fountain area were without power Sunday afternoon. Those outages were indicated to be resolved by Sunday night, according to the utility’s online outage map.
Great Lakes Energy reported more than 200 homes in Mason County without power Sunday afternoon, more than 60 in Manistee, more than 100 in Oceana and 1,600 in Lake County. Those numbers fell to 56 in Mason, one in Manistee, four in Oceana and 160 in Lake Sunday night.
Many local fire departments had people out for everything from trees on powerlines to trees across roads.
Scottville Fire Department Chief Dale Larr said his fire department was busy on Saturday.
“We had trees across roads that were blocking traffic,” he said. “The ones where they are across roads are not that big of a deal because we do not have to worry about power. With the trees across power lines we have to wait for the power company to make sure that we can do something, we treat all those lines as being live.”
Larr said the department’s first call came in late afternoon on North Stiles Road.
Larr said he moved a couple of the trees laying across the road with his truck but depending on the size of the trees they might have to call in the Mason County Road Commission to have the tree moved.
Larr said he was able to return home around 10 p.m.