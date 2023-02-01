VICTORY TWP. — Recruiting and retaining a diverse workforce was the theme during the 2023 State of the Community Breakfast Wednesday morning at the Administration Building at West Shore Community College.
The breakfast started off with a review of the county through the Mason County Chamber Alliance — formerly known as the Ludington & Scottville Chamber of Commerce — and it was followed by a keynote presentation by TaRita Johnson, senior vice president of talent and recruiting of The Right Place.
Johnson outlined the aging population of Mason County in the past 20 years, said it was something the county should take advantage.
“This is not just this area, this is for across the country,” Johnson said. “We have this graying. And we want to talk about this later in talent. How do we leverage that talent. A lot of people who retire, they’re not necessarily ready to be done.
“There’s some creative things that we can do.”
Brandy Miller, president and CEO of the Mason County Chamber Alliance — formerly known as the Ludington & Scottville Chamber of Commerce — outlined previous events because Wednesday was the first time it was hosted in-person since 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Miller outlined what the chamber accomplished in those intervening years, but she shined a light on the past year while marking what lies ahead in the area in the coming year, too.
Projects in the community completed last year included the opening of the Lofts on Rowe and Ludington Elementary School, the new construction project at Corewell Health Ludington Hospital for its cancer clinic and the work of the Community Foundation of Mason County and the Mason County Promise, Miller said.
She also praised the apprenticeship program West Shore Community College has for its nursing program, a first in the country, developed with Corewell Health.
And with tourism, records were set.
“Ludington lodging establishments experienced their strongest year, yet, in 2022,” Miller said, “exceeding all-time highs of $19.3 million, exceeding both 2021 record-breaking and pre-pandemic stats.”
Coming celebrations this year are the 150th of the City of Ludington, the 125th of West Shore Bank, the 75th of House of Flavors and the 70th of the SS Badger.
“There is incredible work being done in our community to address barriers, create opportunities and develop community improvement and quality,” Miller said. “The chamber alliance is proud to be a partner and piece of that work.”
Johnson was brought through a partnership with Grand Rapids-based The Right Place, a regional economic development agency. The county is one of several counties working with The Right Place.
“With their diverse team, we are able to tap into their resources and support to help us achieve more than we would be going it alone,” Miller said.
Through the partnership, Kristi Zimmerman was hired by the chamber to assist in economic development, Miller said, with the partnership with The Right Place.
Miller said the chamber continues to focus economic development through the county.
Johnson said the demographics will change in Mason County and beyond. She said the number of Asian Americans is expected to grow as well as the number of biracial people, too.
But, she said race is just one part of diversity.
“Diversity is all-encompassing,” she said. “Race is only one element of diversity. Each and every one of you have layers of diversity. Sometimes when people hear diversity, equity and inclusion, the get like, ‘Uh, this is all political.’ Really, it’s about making an equitable and inclusive environment where everybody wants to live, work and play.”
Johnson said West Shore Community College, one of dozens of colleges and universities near Mason County, is a place where recruitment can take place, but it’s built through the relationships employers have, including through an internship.
“There are challenges but there are also benefits in each generation,” Johnson said. “And, how we work, we all want the same things, it just looks a little differently.”
Employers, she said, also need to recognize the needs and ways to work of employees are vastly different than in the past. Some potential employees have commitments with children that outweigh hanging onto a job. Other employees work in fashion that can be done remotely.
“You have to build that talent bench. We know what the aging population is. And we have to stop being so reactive and be proactive in building our bench. It’s a recruiting term, build your bench,” Johnson said. “We build this bench with existing talent that’s on our job because I bet you there’s people who feel they’re under-utilized and you wonder why they turn around and leave.”
Johnson said those hiring need to be trained, but so do the supervisors who oversee employees. Those supervisors need to be leaders to bring along employees to help in retaining those employees, too.
“Share the wealth of your job and let them rise to the occasion. You may have to coach them and train them along the way,” Johnson said. “Being good at your job and supervising are two different things. We have to take people under our wing.”
The Right Place is piloting a program in Mason County with Talent First to create a talent assessment, called MiTalent 360. They’re looking at three areas about the business designed around recruiting and retention. Based on the answers received, videos will be sent to help train businesses in best practices.
“It starts here today with you,” Johnson said.
Johnson said they’re looking for 50 organizations across the region for feedback.
“As you’re doing it, you’ll get best practices, too,” he said. “We want your feedback to see if it works for all organizations before we roll this out big.”