Cindy Hill always had a passion for teaching, that passion brought her to Ludington and Ludington Area Schools where she spent her career teaching in the elementary and middle schools.
After 40 years of teaching in the district, Hill retired this past spring and now looks forward to spending time with her family and two grandchildren.
Her passion for teaching came from her parents. Hill’s father was the high school principal at Grand Haven High School, where she graduated from in 1976, and her mother was a teacher.
“I alway grew up playing teacher,” Hill said. “I think I was one of the few people who always knew what I wanted to do.”
Hill thought at one point she might even want to be a principal, like her father, but after seeing all of the extraneous things that came with the that job, she knew she wanted to be in the classroom with the kids.
After graduating from Central Michigan University where she earned her teaching certificate, she moved to Ludington in 1980.
Her first year at Ludington Area School she was hired part-time for a teacher who was on maternity leave.
“That person decided to take the rest of the year off,” she said. “That was my first year here, and I have been here ever since. I never wanted to leave, I love Ludington, love the school district.”
Hill said part of teaching is that kids keep in contact with you and that’s what she loves. She has been one who stayed in contact.
Hill said she started out at Franklin Elementary School and for the first 19 years of her career taught in the elementary system moving between Franklin, Lakeview and South Hamlin before moving into a math position in the middle school, where she spent her final 21 years of her career.
“I wanted to move to the middle school to teach math, because math is my passion,” Hill said.
While at the middle school, Hill, whose major was math at CMU, also had minors in reading and science. She taught those subjects for two years.
“When I first started teaching, a good teacher was one that had their students sitting in straight rows, when I retired it was more of a collaborative situation.” she said. “You put a math problem up and have the students solve it as a group, help each other out.”
Hill said her typical school day would not end until 7 or 7:30 p.m.
“Teaching takes a huge amount of energy,” she said.
After a long day of teaching, Hill would stay after school to help students with questions.
“I was known for making kids stay after school,” she laughed.
Students would stay after school to get some extra help in math or just to complete their homework before going home. Hill would tell her students that it was not a punishment, it was an opportunity for them to seek help with math.
“I really enjoyed working with kids after school because they could see a different side of me, when I worked one on one with them or in small groups,” she said.
Hill’s typical day for all school math help was Tuesday, but she offered her students after school help on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.
When Hill was teaching in the elementary school she use fictitious characters called Warm Fuzzies that she used in her curriculum.
“Teaching is more that just teaching the academics,” she said. “You do not go into teaching to correct papers and push math, social studies and science. Yes the state says you have to do that but it is the relationship with the kids and you want to help them learn.
“I used to read the kids in my fourth grade class at Lakeview the Warm Fuzzy Story of how you can be a warm fuzzy person or a cold prickly person.”
Hill used to make the students these little warm fuzzy characters, made out of pompom balls and put eyes on them.
Years later Hill received a message from one of her former students (Steve Austin) who was in the Desert Storm conflict.
“He wrote me a letter and said, ‘I brought my Warm Fuzzy with me to Desert Storm,’” said Hill.
This year there was no pressure of getting a classroom ready, according to Hill.
“It has been a huge lift off my shoulders that I have not had to worry about that this year,” she said. “I do feel for all my friends that do have to worry about that this year.”
Hill knows that this particular year, students, teachers and the administration are heading into uncharted waters. Hill has friends who are nervous about the uncertainty of how things are going to look.
“The administration and the teachers have always worked together. It is unchartered waters. There is an attitude of we are going to get through this together,” Hill said. “We do not exactly know what it is going to look like every single minute of every single day bit we are going to get through this together.”
Hill said she has always felt blessed that the community of Ludington supports the schools.
“My advice to those getting ready for the upcoming school year would be to depend on each other, help each other out, look out for one another.”
Hill never thought she would be in education for 40 years, but reflecting back a few months after school let out, she said she just loved what she did.