Competition was tough Tuesday at the annual National Geographic GeoBee for O.J. DeJonge Middle School students at Peterson Auditorium, but Mason Hiltz managed to edge ahead of his competitors.
Will Luce placed second in competition while Miles Clark placed third.
After Clark won in a tie breaker for third place, Luce and Hiltz entered the championship round.
The last round consisted of three questions, with Hiltz answering the most correct.
Hiltz now has the opportunity to move on to the state level of the competition if he passes the National Geographic online test. The winner from Michigan will oppose students from other states in Washington, D.C.
