The historic district on East Ludington Avenue was made official Friday, slotting the neighborhood onto the National Register of Historic Places alongside the North Breakwater Light and SS Badger.
The district consists of homes facing East Ludington Avenue from Delia to Staffon streets, including the homes south of Leveaux Park.
Prominent figures in Ludington history lived in that neighborhood, which serves as the gateway to the city, and the homes built there reflected Ludington’s 100-year path from logging settlement, to industrial center, to tourist haven.
The designation is honorary, not regulatory, and doesn’t stop homeowners from altering or selling their properties.
However, homeowners in the district will now be able to apply for capital improvement funds under the State Historic Preservation Tax Credit signed into law in 2020.
Other than that, the designation is expected to serve mainly as a marketing point and driver of tourism.
“It adds a lot of credibility,” said Jen Hinderer from The Lamplighter Bed & Breakfast, which is in the district. “Being a B-and-B, and a historical one at that, we only see this as a positive.”
Chris Simpler, a co-owner of Cartier Mansion, one of the neighborhood’s most prominent structures, said the designation is “a great first step.”
“We’ve opened the door to something potentially really big,” he said. “Let’s capitalize on it. … Let’s look at it for ways to enhance the neighborhood for those who live here. Let’s look at ways to support homeowners in the historic district so they can put their best foot forward.”
One idea he mentioned was creating online virtual tours of historic properties, similar to 360-degree photos made by realtors selling homes.
The district’s oldest structure was built in 1872, and its newest dates to 1963.
Architectural historian Cheri Szcodronski, who helped nominate the district, said the oldest structure in the district is from 1872, and the newest is from 1963.
At a Ludington City Council meeting in May, Szcodronski described the magisterial homes found in the district, many of which are now bed-and-breakfasts. She said the area is “really notable” for its Queen Anne houses, referring to the Victorian architectural style.
“There are very elaborate, very large … houses just dominating this district,” she said. “They have very ornate woodwork, definitely a testament to the lumber industry in the city and the skill of local millers and carpenters.”
A local historic district was proposed for the neighborhood in 2013. But that district would have been controlled by a local committee with say over exterior alterations, which most homeowners opposed at the time.
The effort for this less restrictive district was spearheaded by Ludington resident Ray Madsen. He researched the homes and personally contracted two consulting historians at a cost of about $15,000, on top of a $5,000 donation from a district homeowner.
Madsen said he’s “thrilled, and quite honestly relieved, that it’s now official.”
He added that the next steps include working with the city to put up signage at both ends of the districts so visitors recognize they’re passing through it. He also plans on developing a paperback book on the district.
City Manager Mitch Foster said “the city is grateful” for the work Madsen put in.
“We look forward to seeing how the city can work with that historic district to improve it and maintain it,” he said.