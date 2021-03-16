Who were they?
In early June 2020, human remains were discovered along a Lake Michigan bluff in Grant Township. Beach-goers found the bones, revealed by erosion, near Gurney Creek.
The Michigan State Police investigated, confirmed the remains were human and called in the medical examiner’s office the next day for removal.
Observations from forensic anthropologists with the medical examiner’s office while on site assured it was a historic grave site.
Back at the lab, forensic anthropologists estimated the remains date to the late 1800s or early 1900s based on artifacts found with the remains — nails, coffin wood and at least one shoe.
“Based on the coffin nails and shoe remnants the burial is historic and not of forensic significance. The most likely explanation for the multiple skeletal remains is due to a family or part of a community cemetery,” Dr. Jered Cornelison with the WMU Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine, where the medical examiner’s office is housed, wrote in an email to the Daily News.
Cornelison and another forensic anthropologist, Erica Christensen, also reported the remains were not of Native American descent.
A more recent examination by the forensic anthropologists determined the number of individuals in the cemetery.
“There is a minimum number of six individuals based on the repetition of six left tibiae,” Cornelison wrote. “There is one juvenile individual in the mid-to-late teens. This individual is a probable female. There are two adult males, two adult females, and one individual in which sex could not be assigned.”
While the scientific experts were conducting their examination, a local search for who these people were meant looking into the surrounding land. The area where the remains were found had an interesting history.
Gurney Creek and Old Free Soil
Grant Township became its own — apart from Free Soil Township — in 1867, according to “Lost Towns of Mason County Michigan” by Sandi Malburg, a local historian.
Charles Mears, a prominent figure in Ludington and Pentwater history, owned property along the Lake Michigan coast and the first Grant Township meeting was held at his house.
Malburg states the first settlement in Grant Township was “Old Free Soil” at the mouth of Gurney Creek, which actually predated the formation of the township.
Old Free Soil, now a Mason County ghost town, went by many names during its lifetime: Porter Mills, Gurneytown, Gurnee/Gurney, Gurney Mills, Freesoil Mills and Mill Town.
Some sources used Gurnee, the maps spelled it Gurney, and the U.S. Census used both, Malburg wrote.
Guerney Creek grew around a lumber mill like many Lake Michigan settlements during the late 1800s. A man named Porter built the mill in 1845 or 1846, according to a Daily News story written by James Cabot in 1982.
The mill burned five years after it was constructed, but was rebuilt in 1855 by Charles Freeman, which is where the name “Free Soil” came from, according to Malburg.
The name Gurnee or Gurney came from the last mill owner, Denton Gurnee/Gurney, who also purchased the property where the human remains were found in 1865.
The first school in Grant Township was in “Old Free Soil” and “Free Soil Mills,” and it was added as a stop on James K. Gunston’s stagecoach line in 1865.
“Gunston ran stagecoaches from Traverse City to Muskegon with stops at Benzonia, Bear Lake, Norwalk, Manistee, Free Soil, Lincoln, Ludington, Pentwater and White Lake,” Cabot wrote.
What happened to the town?
The mill burned again. Logging wiped out the lumber so it wasn’t worth rebuilding. Settlers relocated inland to where Free Soil is now, in the northeast part of the township.
Cabot wrote: “Free Soil Mills eventually disappeared as a town but to the east a new settlement called Free Soil was growing.”
The town’s background was only a starting point, though. The property itself had its own story to tell.
The Property
The chain of title from the Mason County Register of Deeds disclosed details about the property and it’s previous owners.
The first record shows the land was awarded to Joseph Sitton for his service as a volunteer soldier in the “Georgia Cherokee War” — now known as the Cherokee-American wars.
The U.S. government regularly granted bounty-land warrants for military service from 1776 to 1855, according to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).
“....Primarily to encourage volunteer enlistments, but also to reward veterans for service during the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, the Mexican War, and a variety of Indian wars, Indian removals and other military actions in the 1850s,” the NARA website states.
Sitton received his allotment from the congressional act in 1852, “An Act to make Bounty Land Warrants assignable, and for other purposes.”
The land was returned to the General Land Office by Sitton’s widow, Rhoda.
“Many veterans who received bounty-land did not take possession, but sold them to another party,” according to NARA.
George Porter — perhaps the same Porter who built the first mill on Gurney Creek — was assigned 62 acres of property, including the 40 acres originally given to Sitton, two years later.
The property continued to go through several hands with last the names of Wilcox, Piper, Major, Kubat, Kitzinger and Munn.
The most recent purchase was made by the current owner, Scupham Properties, based in Kokomo, Ind. The property has been in the Scupham family since 1939. The Daily News contacted Scupham Properties for a comment, but did not receive a response.
The People
Again, who were they?
Descendants from the mill town? Was it the cemetery for a family farm? People who decided to stay behind when the village moved east?
Records show Old Free Soil was still growing into the 1880s.
Because of the expansive time period for when the remains might have been buried, it’s impossible to say.
Without a burial date or some way to identify the individuals, their names are lost to history.
But the team at WMU isn’t finished.
The artifacts might have more to share. Cornelison said they are still looking into whether the shoe can date the burial, or the lives, of the individuals.
The medical examiner will decide who the remains will be released to. A final resting place has yet to be determined. The Daily News will continue to follow the story and provide updates.