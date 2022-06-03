Could that be Scottville?
Four historic photographs went on a road trip on Friday from Grandville to the Mason County District Library branch in Scottville, where they’ll likely be put on display.
Members of the Grandville Historical Commission made the hour-and-a-half drive to bring the large prints — one of which almost certainly depicts a midcentury South Main Street — home.
“They contacted me to see if that was something that we were interested in, and I said of course,” said Thomas Trahey, the library’s head of circulation. “We proposed mailing them up … but they said, no, we want to come up and meet you anyway.”
One photo, thought to be taken from State Street in the ‘40s or ‘50s, shows old-fashioned cars lined up South Main Street all the way to the train tracks and signs of bygone businesses hanging over the sidewalks.
In the bottom right corner, a well-dressed man strides down the sidewalk with clarity not usually seen in vintage street scenes.
“If you knew this guy, you’d be able to pick him out in this picture,” said commission member Ron Wortley.
Three other photos show a used car lot, a field of junked vintage automobiles, and a parking lot packed with long, wide cars that look straight out of the 1950s.
That last photo contains the most clues — showing business names like Wolverine Cleaners, Skinner’s Cleaners and Bob’s Market — but library workers receiving the photos couldn’t vouch for their origin in Scottville.
Sylvia Smith, who manages historical materials at the Ludington branch, said she’ll be getting to work learning more about the photos — and determining whether the other three actually depict Scottville.
The photos had each been marked for sale at 10 cents on their reverse side. A Grandville thrift store had had them for sale “for ages” before finally donating them to the commission, according to a note left among the photos.
“These just fell in our lap,” commission member Karen Anderson said. “We were all excited, ourselves, for them.”
Anderson “had the presence of mind to say, well, they’re history, so she took them in, and I scanned them,” Wortley said.
It was a sign for U.S. 31 that first narrowed the search for their origin. Then, Wortley’s wife, Sue, found a name over a building — Lawrence Mattix — which has Scottville ties in the 1940 census.
All the time spent digitizing the photos, duplicating and researching them clearly had some effect on Ron, who bid adieu to the photos with a softly spoken “Bye, friends” on the way out the door, headed to Brenda’s Harbor Cafe for lunch.