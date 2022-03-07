The Mason County Historical Society lost its archivist and curator when Eric Harmsen was recently hired by the Michigan Maritime Museum, but that shouldn’t affect the timeline for moving into the society’s $1.5 million Mason County Research Center, according to Executive Director Rebecca Berringer.
Harmsen was in charge of overseeing the transfer of historical archives from the current research center at Historic White Pine Village to the future location at the corner of James and Harrison streets in downtown Ludington. He was also the site manager for the historical society’s Port of Ludington Maritime Museum.
Berringer said Harmsen’s duties will effectively be split between two new roles: one internal promotion that’s already been made, and one external hire set to happen sometime next month.
“We’ve promoted Amber Valentine, our administrative assistant and social media coordinator since 2019, into our collections or curatorial (coordinator),” Berringer said.
Valentine, a Central Michigan University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and museum studies, “has significant knowledge of our collections … as well as our plans with the move to the new building,” according to Berringer.
The second position, coming in April, is that of a program coordinator.
“Our board had approved the hiring of a program coordinator, which is a position we had prior to COVID, but we had to scale back as everyone did,” Berringer said. “So we’re bringing that back in 2022 … and we’re reshaping things after Eric’s departure.”
The program coordinator will work on programming for all three of the society’s locations, and will fill Harmsen’s former role as site manager for the maritime museum.
Berringer said Harmsen left detailed instructions regarding the transfer of materials from White Pine Village to the new research center. She said it also helps that the historical society’s staff has been in the loop on the details of the transfer, meaning they were well equipped to carry on once he left.
“We’re a small staff, so even though Eric was out curator, we were meeting weekly (about the move), so we’re in good shape,” she said. “We’re going to be moving all the archives over, and then there’s a lot of work to do to reorganize the archives. … We’ll do a database conversion as well.
“That takes a significant amount of work. It’s much more than just packing and unpacking boxes.”
As for Harmsen, Berringer said the society wishes him well in his new position with the Michigan Maritime Museum.
“Eric’s been with us since 2017, right when (the maritime museum) opened. He’d interned for us before that when he was in college,” she said. “His maritime interests started at the maritime museum, so this is a great fit for him that meets his career goals. It’s not something he was outwardly seeking. He was contacted.
“We wish him all the best and we know he’ll do great.”
RESEARCH CENTER UPDATE
The historical society will begin the move to the new research center in April, and shortly thereafter, the plan is to open up one wing of the new building, though the center won’t be fully up and running until late summer.
“We’ll be able to get desks and shelving and furniture in place in April and May,” Berringer said. “By the end of May — hopefully before Memorial Day — we hope to open the Mason County Emporium, the gift shop and visitor connection area, where visitors will be able to come in and connect with the historical society, learn about programs, buy tickets and shop.
“Even though we’ll be moving into the research center, there’s still work that needs to be done outside the building once the weather improves. … And we still have a lot of exhibit work to do.”
She said the center is slated to open in earnest sometime in late August.