Boosting funds to offset a deficit in the Mason County Historical Society’s budget was the main focus of the organization’s annual meeting on Thursday.
The meeting was the first to be held in the historical society’s new headquarters at 130 E. Ludington Ave. The space, which opened in September, boasts a research facility, a gift shop, secure space to store objects and artifacts and more. It also serves as the first-ever physical location for the society.
The new building gives the historical society a public-facing hub in the heart of downtown Ludington, and serves as an ideal meeting spot for members — but it wasn’t cheap.
The new facility came with a price tag of about $1.5 million, and the society is trying to make sure it pays that off before moving on to any other major projects.
Jim Jensen, president of the Mason County Historical Society’s board of directors, said the new center has been a success so far, but there are still several hurdles to overcome.
“Things are going very, very well, but we still have a tremendous amount of challenges, there’s no doubt about that,” Jensen said. “The first thing we need to do is get (the new facility) paid for. We’re struggling to make this location pay for itself.”
He said the new facility closed out the year with a $126,937 deficit in its budget.
As for the society’s other two locations, Historic White Pine Village is about $19,347 in the red, while the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum avoided a deficit with an operating net income of $91,290.
Overall, expenses exceeded revenue by $54,994. The society is keen to recapture those funds.
“We’re going to do everything we can to make that red number black, or at least closer to zero than it is now,” Jensen said.
The society is hoping to boost its financial standing by growing its endowment fund, which is through the Community Foundation for Mason County.
“We really need to increase the size of that endowment so we can have the sustainability that we need to have,” Jensen said.
Historical Society Executive Director Rebecca Berringer said if people contribute to the endowment, it will help the organization in a lasting way.
“We need to grow, but we have to grow in a way that we can sustain ourselves,” Berringer said, adding that gifts to the endowment will help the society “create a legacy,” and preserve it for future generations.
Andrea Large, executive director of the Community Foundation for Mason County, was the guest speaker during Thursday’s meeting.
Tuning in via teleconference, Large said the historical society’s endowment is “there to build sustainability and long-term assets for this great part of our community.”
Gifts can be left through wills, trusts, or insurance or retirement beneficiary plans.
Large encouraged people to consider making a 5% contribution when planning their estates. She said doing so would help keep generational wealth in the community.
“The benefits and opportunities are endless,” she said.
The new Ludington Avenue headquarters is also going to be a help in raising revenue, according to Jensen. He said it better positions the historical society to collaborate and partner with other local organizations.
“This location is going to allow us to work with … the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, Sandcastles, the public library and so forth,” he said.
Berringer said another goal is to increase experience-based attractions at each of the historical society’s locations, in order to drive attendance and keep pace with trends in the museum industry.
She said it’s “amazing” what the historical society has been able to do with the money it has, and she thanked members, donors and the general public for its support.
“We’re collecting everything for Mason County,” she said. “It’s all here. … We’re preserving the entire history of the county.
“… We’re a little different and a little special and it’s something we cannot do without the support of all the people who’ve believed in our mission since 1937.”