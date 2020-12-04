The Mason County Historical Society hosted its annual meeting Thursday via Zoom, and one thing was clear: the impact of COVID-19 was significant.
Executive Director Rebecca Berringer and James Jensen, president of the historical society’s board of directors, broke down the myriad ways in which the pandemic has affected the society’s revenue, resulting in a net income loss of $55,943.90 — a 19-percent drop-off since 2019.
Jensen addressed the meeting, saying that prior to the onset of the pandemic, the outlook for the year was positive.
“We thought it was going to be a great year, a transformational year for us as we moved forward,” he said. “In March, the bottom fell out, and we had to take a step back and determine what we were going to do.
“There was no doubt in any of our minds that we were going to move forward in some manner. The question was just how that would take place.”
The society had to cut its budget significantly to offset the loss in admissions. Its gross profit dropped from $173,000 in 2019 to $86,000 in 2020, and Jensen said he’s expecting a net loss for 2021 as well.
“For the upcoming year, we’re budgeting admissions to be down,” he said. “(We are) contemplating an operating net loss of $32,000.”
The community helped offset some of those losses, according to Jensen and Berringer, with donations and financial contributions.
“Donations were up significantly… to make up for a 60-percent reduction in admissions,” Jensen said. “That’s the impact of COVID-19 — it’s not because people weren’t interested in coming to the museums, but we were closed for part of the year, to open on a limited basis and there are people… who are justifiably concerned about being in a building with others.”
Overall, there has been some growth, Jensen noted, saying the organization now has $6 million in assets, up from about $5.5 million in 2019. That’s thanks to the society purchasing the former Mason County Sports Hall of Fame building, which will serve as the future home of the Mason County Research Center.
“We did, during this last year, purchase the building in downtown Ludington — the former Mason County Sports Hall of Fame building,” Jensen said.
Jensen explained how the CARES Act funds have allowed for donations of up to $300 to the society to be tax deductible, and added that the Pennies From Heaven Foundation has presented the society with a matching grant opportunity.
“We have been awarded a $100,000 donation from the Pennies From Heaven Foundation that’s a matching grant. If you donated $300… the proceeds to the MCHS would be $600, so it’s just about the biggest bang for your buck you can get.”
He encouraged people to make use of the donation opportunity.
Berringer said the opening of the new research center is expected to be a financial boon for the society after it opens.
The historical society will be placing an added emphasis on virtual learning for the coming year in order to accommodate the changing needs to students amid the pandemic.
Additionally, the society has started a YouTube channel as well as a blog to help with this endeavor.
“These are some of the ways we’ll be continuing to reach out to… teachers in the new year,” Berringer said.
Berringer said that, despite the difficulty of the past year, and the chances that many cultural organizations may not fully reopen as a result of the pandemic, Berringer said she’s optimistic about the future.
“We will come out on the other side of this pandemic as a stronger organization… that will play a vital role in the community,” Berringer said.