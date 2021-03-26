With increased coronavirus vaccinations and a resumption of more typical schedule, the Mason County Historical Society is hoping to see closer-to-normal attendance at Historic White Pine Village and the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum this season.
Both facilities open their 2021 season Saturday, May 1 with plans to run until Oct. 23.
“We will have all the CDC protocols in place,” Mason County Historical Society Executive Director Rebecca Berringer said.
Those protocols include restrictions on capacity, which come into play at maritime museum more so than the mostly outdoor setting of White Pine Village. The village will again ask visitors to limit people in any of its 30 exhibit buildings to one family unit at a time.
HISTORIC WHITE PINE VILLAGE
Historic White Pine Village will resume its regular schedule of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturdays May 1. By the end of the COVID-altered 2020 season, Historic White Pine Village was open 4.5 days a week.
Living History Days will return monthly in summer with first-person interpreters, demonstrations and other features.
History in Action days for schools also are returning, though, in a different manner due to the lingering pandemic. This year, when a school schedules a History in Action day it will the only school group at the village on the scheduled day to reduce COVID transmission concerns.
“Activities will be similar, but not all volunteers are willing yet to serve in that capacity,” Berringer said so some other changes are anticipated.
Berringer said schools interested in learning more or wishing to schedule a History in Action day should contact White Pine Village. One home-school group is currently scheduled; another school group has been in contact, she said, but hasn’t made a decision.
MARITIME MUSEUM
The Port of Ludington Maritime Museum this year will be open on the same 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday schedule.
In 2020, the maritime museum only opened two days a week – Friday and Saturday. Berringer said people were more hesitant to visit indoor facilities such as the maritime museum last season due to the pandemic so the maritime museum’s schedule was more limited to match the demand. As more people get vaccinated against coronavirus, Berringer said, MCHS anticipates more visitors.
Attendance at Historic White Pine Village was down about 40 percent in 2020. The maritime museum saw a precipitous drop of 82 percent due to the pandemic.
“We’re hoping for a return to more normal attendance,” Berringer said. “Those kind of numbers (2020’s) would make it hard for any business.”
Also, the new Mason County Research Center should partially open this year.
CHANGES
Both White Pine Village and the maritime museum have exhibits that will be new to most visitors, though introduced in 2020.
Berringer said visitors to White Pine Village will be impressed by the redone Mason County Sports Hall of Fame exhibit. Because 2020 was such an unusual season, MCHS didn’t heavily promote its Sports Hall of Fame museum exhibit changes. She calls it a wonderful exhibit that tells history of sports and sports’ impact on community and beyond through showing how athletes represented in it also helped better the community.
While focusing on Mason County athletes, the way the exhibit tells how values and lessons learned through sports shape the lives of the athletes it should be of interest to visitors from elsewhere.
In collaboration with the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame, the village’s auto museum was spruced up with new signs and photographs depicting a correlation between sports and the automobile.
The big change at Port of Ludington Maritime Museum is the Armistice Day exhibit introduced late last fall and only fully in place a couple days during the end of the 2020 season.
The exhibit, Berringer said, really details the impact of the 1945 Armistice Day storm that started on the West Coast and traveled across the country hitting the Great Lakes with deadly force centered offshore of Ludington.
“You get to experience that storm,” she said.
The exhibit room begins with bright scenes of the celebration of the end of World War II early in the day. Progressing through the exhibit and the story of the storm, “you feel the storm, the room darkens,” Berringer explained.
Standing at the wheel of one of the three doomed freighters that sunk between Pentwater and Little Sable Point, one peers through a pilot house window at tumultuous surf as wind blows. A wall contains the names of sailors lost that day. Nearby, one can sit in simulator to see what the wrecks looks like on the lake’s bottom.
UNCERTAINTY REMAINS
The tour group industry that MCHS had been courting to bring to the village and the maritime museum was shut down by the pandemic in 2020. Berringer, who sits on the board of Circle Michigan, said they are being told the tour industry is starting to become active again and bounce back, but it could take months to another year to return to a more normal level of activity.
People are still a little uncertain of what summer is going to look like, what coronavirus cases will look like, but they are getting more comfortable with the idea of travel again, she said.
It’s likely the summer will see more close-to-home “staycations,” she said.
RESEARCH CENTER
The biggest change for MCHS this year is the planned opening of its new research center in a former downtown Ludington bank building at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and South Harrison Street, purchased from the Sports Hall of Fame. MCHS started renovations this past month.
“We’re really excited about that,” Berringer said. “It’s going to be the heart and soul of the historical society.”
A soft opening of the gift shop and tickets sales office is being targeted for July as a first phase of the project. Work proceeds on schedule.
Renovations are to be completed in October if all goes as planned. Then the mammoth process of moving thousands of archival artifacts and documents will begin. Each item has to be cataloged and tracked from its site now at White Pine Village through placement in its new home at the research center when the time comes.
“It will be very exciting to have all that housed in one temperature-controlled location,” Berringer said.
The current research library at the village is not temperature-controlled. The more than 10,000 photos, 2,000 books, approximately 200 boxes of documents and nearly 300 boxes of Ludington newspapers through the years are subject to fluctuations in temperature and humidity that can hasten deterioration. The temperature-controlled setting will help preserve the documents and artifacts for future generations to enjoy, Berringer said.
Once research library is in place a grand opening will be planned.
The bank’s old vault will be used to display behind glass locally treasured artifacts such as a clock from the Cartier Lumber Company, items from the former Star Watch Case plant and more that tell the history of the area over time.
A programing room, legacy hall, is also in the plans and will be a venue to host the society’s speaker series and other programing.
Displays will enable visitors to read and learn about significant community members and businesses. Berringer said donors have been secured for four stories already and the society is working with other organizations to tell their story.
Entrepreneurship is a theme being presented in the stories so visitors “can see these were the angels of our community who made Mason County what it is today,” she said.
An October completion is hoped for. The first floor will be completed first while it will take the winter to transfer documents and artifacts to the lower level of the research center from their current Historic White Pine Village home.
“This is a big project,” Berringer said. It involves tens of thousands of documents and thousands of artifacts.
“It’s going to be start of art research library to allow people to be able to really dig in.”
Making sure pieces get put back in the right place will be a focus.
“Every item you see is in a database with a location,” she said.
The MCHS database contains over 100,000 items located at either the village, maritime museum, or research library.
As the season nears, the historical society hopes people will return to its Historic White Pine Village and Port of Ludington Maritime Museums in pre-pandemic levels.
“We were happy to reopen as soon as we did,” Berringer said of 2020 operations in the midst of uncertainty fueled by the pandemic. “We are looking forward to this years and hope people feel comfortable coming to our facilities.”
APRIL SPEAKER SERIES
The historical society presented two speaker series events online already this year — one on the history of Ludington State Park and the second on Finn Town. Two more online events are planned for April:
Mike Nagle, author of “Justus S. Stearns, Michigan Pine King and Kentucky Coal Baron, 1845-1933,” will speak about Justus Stearns at 7 p.m. April 14.
James Jensen, MCHS president and local historian, will talk about Star Watch Case April 28.
Berringer said those interested in joining the presentations on line should look for event registration links on upcoming MCHS social media pages and e-news blasts.