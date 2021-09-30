The Mason County Historical Society is seeking volunteers to make sure its upcoming Haunted Village event at Historic White Pine Village is as successful as possible.
The Haunted Village is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16.
It will offer guests a chance to view Halloween decorations throughout the village, watch weaving demonstrations at the Artisan Building, hear music from street organist Grinder Gordie and see the village’s 1905 Port Huron sawmill in action. There will also be free popcorn and apple cider for attendees and treats for children in costume.
Michelle DeKuiper, site manager for White Pine Village, said she’d like to add some other activities as well, but more manpower will be needed in order to make that happen.
“We’re looking for volunteers — 20 to 25 people would be awesome,” DeKuiper said. “I’m hoping to do candle-dipping demonstrations and roasting pumpkin seeds over the farmhouse stove, so we’re looking for people interested in helping with those things.”
DeKuiper said there’s a reliable group of “die-hard” volunteers who will certainly help, but more are needed. If more people don’t step up to volunteer, the event will still take place, but in a significantly scaled-back capacity.
“We’d still do something, but it might be, like, five stops instead of 20,” DeKuiper said.
The historical society recently had to make the decision to cancel its Autumnfest celebration — which would have taken place on Saturday at White Pine Village — due to a lack of volunteers.
DeKuiper said she believes people are hesitant to participate in group events because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the historical society, the Haunted Village has been “restructured” to protect guests and volunteers. That includes altering the way the even is set up, so it no longer resembles “traditional trick-or-treating.”
“We used to have people handing out candy (in each of the buildings),” DeKuiper said. “What I’d like to do is have a bag of candy (kids) can get all at once so they’re not all crowding into the (buildings).”
As for masking, the village is not planning to require it, but DeKuiper said the fact that the activities will be in the open air should mitigate risk.
“We don’t have any rules about masking, but it is an outdoor event,” she said. “And we do have hand sanitizers when you come in the building and when you leave.”
The Haunted Village, which has been a Halloween tradition for the past eight years, normally draws “several hundred” kids and families, according to DeKuiper. This year, though she’s expecting fewer people to attend, she said she hopes some additional volunteers will come forward to help.
Those interested in volunteering can contact Historic White Pine Village at (231) 843-4808.
White Pine Village is also asking for donations of individually wrapped candy to help offset the costs of hosting the Haunted Village. Donations can be dropped off at the village grounds, 1687 S. Lakeshore Drive in Pere Marquette Township.