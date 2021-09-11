The archives of Mason County Historical Society contain many manuscripts written by local historians chronicling the history of our community. One of those local historians was Dawn C. (Wilkinson) Dornbos (1920-1976) who contributed several papers to the MCHS collection.
One of those papers, titled, “Down by Armstrong’s Corner,” was written in 1969 as an assignment for a communications class Dornbos was enrolled in at West Shore Community College. That paper was the inspiration for this article.
The Armstrong Buildings
In the late 1800s the southern end of James Street was, due to the proximity of both the docks on Pere Marquette Lake and the depot of the Flint & Pere Marquette Railroad, a very active commercial area. The “anchor store” of this district (and the derivation of the common reference to the area) was the saloon and grocery store operated by the Armstrong family on the northeast corner of James and Dowland streets.
James W. Armstrong (1817-1896) was born in Erie County, New , and arrived in Ludington in 1873 after serving in the 10th Michigan Infantry during the Civil War. He started his business that year living with his family in an upstairs apartment. The History of Mason County, published by H.R. Page & Co. in 1882, notes, “James Street was ungraded, and there were only a few small buildings in that part of town.”
James A. Armstrong (1845-1897) came to Ludington in 1879 and joined his father’s business after he also served in the Civil War. In 1882 he took over ownership of the business himself. The Armstrong Saloon was one of well over 30 saloons operating in the city at that time. Its location had special significance indicating when “pub crawls” of the period turned from east-west along Dowland Street to north-south along James Street.
James Wellington “Will” Armstrong (1874-1940) was the third generation of the Armstrong family to operate a grocery store at 625 S. James St. and a saloon sometimes referred to as “Armstrong’s Barrel House” at 627 S. James St. By 1910 the grocery store had evolved into a restaurant and a barber shop had been attached at 623 S. James St.
In 1967 the McDonald family moved their Ludington Baking Company business one block from 201 E. Dowland St. into a new building located on the site of the former Armstrong buildings that once anchored Armstrong’s Corner.
The Hanson Buildings
Gustavus Hanson (1842-1913), a millwright by trade, opened the Hanson House hotel in 1872 just a short distance north of Armstrong’s Corner on the southeast corner of Melendy and James streets. The hotel quickly developed a reputation as one of the premier hotels in the new City of Ludington. After a series of changes in ownership and management the hotel was doubled in size and became known as the Elliot House. The hotel burned to the ground in 1895 and was not rebuilt.
By that date Gustavus Hanson built another hotel, albeit smaller and now featuring a saloon, a block south on the southeast corner of Dowland and James streets. The Hanson properties also included at various times a residence for the Hanson family, a warehouse leased to the Val. Blatz Brewing Company of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and a meeting hall leased to the Salvation Army.
During the first decades of the 20th century the issue of alcohol usage was being hotly debated in Ludington as it was in many communities in the United States. Locally laws requiring the closure of saloons on Sunday had been enacted, although enforcement of these laws was an on-going challenge.
Dornbos in her 1969 paper writes of a peep hole in the back door of the Hanson Saloon and includes this quote from Jacob Abrahamson (1889-1972): “Sundays the saloon was to be closed and …if somebody would rap, you’d look out that little hole and see who it was…They had a special rap, and if you were all right you got in. If you wasn’t, you didn’t get in! Each saloon had them.”
Eventually all saloons in Ludington, including those on Armstrong’s Corner, were closed along with all others in the United States due to the passage of local, state and federal laws during the Prohibition Era. Along with the steady decline in maritime and rail transportation the commercial districts of the city changed dramatically.
Today the revitalization of South James Street echoes the commercial activity that once thrived “Down by Armstrong’s Corner.”