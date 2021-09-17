Before we know it, we will arrive at that time of the year, when many of us will not want to get out and about in the snow, wind and cold. That is the time of year when I get to work on my family genealogy. Don’t worry, I won’t bore you with my family history, but you would be surprised at some of the people I’m related to, including Benedict Arnold (there were several of them), Lizzie Borden and let’s not forget the three Townes Sisters, all part of the Witch Trial hysteria in Salem, Massachusetts.
Two of the sisters died, my stepgreat-grandmother was broken out of the witch prison by my great-grandpa. True story. By the way, they were not witches. Then we had a family home in Sleepy Hollow, New York. Is it any wonder I love Halloween so much? There are all kinds of interesting people in my family tree. Did I mention grandpa, the nasty King John Lackland Plantagenet, from Sherwood of Nottingham, England. You know the bad guy in the story Robin Hood. Not bragging, in reality he was not a good guy. But he is in my line, according the records that I have found.
If you haven’t noticed by now, I love doing research. It is something I learned at West Shore Community College.
I use it in every single article that I write. When I received a request for information on roads, I researched answers. It took longer than I planned due to COVID, but for most of the roads, it was done. By the way road name update: Elnora Madden wrote in to give us the source of the name White Road in Grant Township.
It was named for Fred and Marie White. They bought property from her father around 1946-8. And Reinhold Road was built by and named after her uncle Reinhold Budd or Budde. He owned a farm off of Lasalle Road. Back to Genealogy.
One day, I was in the library’s local history room and a woman asked me about genealogy. I asked her a few questions, wrote down her answers, and she had the beginning of her genealogy.
I then sent her to the librarians for further help with the computers. You don’t have to be a trained researcher to do your family genealogy. You just need to be interested and check your facts.
Gather information from all the elders that you can, but do check what you can against records. So how do you do that? Back when I began, it was a bit difficult. Internet in my area was not available. Luckily, we had our own Church of the Latter-Day Saints with a Family History Library in the basement. The lady that ran it was a tremendous help and showed me how to use its library. Because my family was from across state, she had to order rolls of microfiche film of census records for that area. The cost was about $3 per roll for shipping. The cost to print a page from the machine, it seems, was about a $1 each. To get more info, one had to travel about the state visiting county courthouses and cemeteries for other records.
Things are so much easier today, especially if you have a computer. If you don’t have internet, don’t despair. Many years ago, a friend told me about using the county library to do genealogy research. Never thought of it. Our local library has amazing family research facilities. All we have to do is use it and it’s free. You do have to pay for your copies.
1. The library has computers for people to use to search the internet. You may have to make an appointment. And yes, they have people there to help you with the computer, if you need. Oh, we are in a pandemic, so a mask is required.
2. The library has an account on www.ancestry.com that you can use. Ancestry.com was created in 1983, (DNA 2012) and makes searching for most families so easy that my sixth graders could do it. You will have to print out your copies to take home, as you cannot save data to these computers. On Ancestry, you can access everything from birth records, to some military and census records, death certificates to phone books. If you have a computer at home, Ancestry costs about $20 per month for the U.S. plan.
3. Our Library is connected to the Michigan e-Library. Through MeL you can access “Heritage Quest” program, which is another source for records. One librarian told me recently, that any one in our county (Michigan) can get on My Heritage Quest for free from home, as well. I was not able to do that in the past.
4. The local history room contains books about our county, some old high school yearbooks, old platbooks, a microfiche machine with some old Daily News and other newspapers. Not to forget some already done histories on some families. Not many, but some. They also have a large filing cabinet with local clippings for each township.
5. The Zonta Room has many Michigan history books, old local directories and cemetery records.
Don’t forget the wealth of information at the Mason County Historical Society. They have tons, I’m not kidding, tons of information on our county. A file cabinet with local people’s obituaries, something I’ve been trying to finish clipping from the old Daily News archive and get on Find A Grave. Old newspapers. Township files.
All this info is in the research library, which right now may be closed due to packing up the collection and moving it from Historic White Pine Village to the new MCHS Research Library and Offices at the corner of Harrison Street and Ludington Avenue. I was told that they are hoping to begin moving the boxes and records mid-November and may have an opening date as early as January.
For now, you can look at the online research library (www.masoncountyresearch.com/) where they have cataloged their artifacts, clippings, photos, etc. If you find something you wish to see, call them and ask about it. They might be able to pull it if it isn’t packed. They can make you copies for a cost. Its website (www.masoncountymihistory.org/). When you are able to go in person to do your research, know that there is a cost to using the research library. Some use comes free with membership. Do call before going at (231) 843-4808.
Another local source of information is the Ludington Daily News Archives on Google. (news.google.com/newspapers?nid=b0M2c_1WBrUC&dat=19151124&b_mode=2&hl=en) Why? If you know the date someone is born, you can go check the issue around that time (usually the day or so afterwards) and may find a hospital or birth notice. Also, obituaries, marriages, etc. I use it nearly every day.
Don’t have a birth or death date? Did I mention Find A Grave? Find a Grave volunteers, like me, go out and record the information and photograph the grave, so you can look see it from home. I learned about family in Vermont from Find A Grave and it furthered my research. (www.findagrave.com/)
Another online source of a wealth of records is Family Search, owned by the Church of the Latter-Day Saints. As I said, it has been busy collecting genealogy information nearly from their beginning, it seems. The number of files is massive. Its website (www.familysearch.org/en/) should be on every genealogist’s list. I have found records there that I could not find on Ancestry. It also has books that were written on some families.
Do not forget David Petersen’s website (http://www.ludingtonmichigan.net/) Mason County History Companion, which also has local information, as well.