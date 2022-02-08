About 50 third graders spent the morning snowshoeing and sledding at Ludington State Park on Tuesday.
It is an annual event for the third graders in that is coincides with what they are studying in their history classes. Ludington Elementary School third graders will send five classrooms to the park throughout the week and early next week.
Amy Schmidt said the third graders are learning about snowshoeing, and Tuesday they were getting a hand- on experience at the park.
The students split their time on Tuesday between sledding in the dunes and taking a guided snowshoe hike with Alan Wernette, Ludington State Park interpreter.
The students were also treated to hot dogs and roasting marshmallows cooked over an open fire.
Wernette said what he tries to get across to the kids while on the guided hike is the basics about the winter hike.
“We talk about nature in general,” he said.
He said he asks the students questions like, “Where are the animals right now?” and “What are they doing?”
“We talk about hibernation, semi-hybernation, what do the animals eat,” he said. “They are learning when they are on snowshoes about the general principles of nature in the winter time.”
He said when the kids first arrived on Tuesday, they all met in the warming shelter where he talked to them about the history of snowshoeing.
The students were excited to put on the snowshoes, but many needed help. Both groups Schmidt’s and Jennifer Vogel’s classrooms had plenty of parent volunteers who aided students in putting on the snowshoes.
Wernette made note of the number of parent volunteers supporting both teachers during the day.
Morgan Collins was one of those parent volunteers, the father of Ruby Collins who is a student in Schmidt’s classroom.
Collins said he just wants to be involved in is daughter’s life and education and he and Ruby seemed to have a pretty fun time sledding in the dune together on Tuesday. Collins also jumped in to help students strap up their snowshoes.
LES will have another group heading to the park on Friday and another on Monday.