The Western Michigan Old Engine Club is making it’s final preparations for its 46th annual Old Engine and Tractor Show.
The show is a tradition in Scottville history and brings people together from Michigan and Wisconsin. The show will host close to 100 tractors of all makes and models.
The show begins Thursday through Saturday, 9 a.m. and will continue until 6 p.m., on Sunday there will be a limited show that ends in the early afternoon at 2 p.m.
Tickets cost $6 for anyone over 12-years-old. Thursday is senior day and is $5. Sunday, there are no admissions but people are able to leave donations for the club.
