The archives of Mason County Historical Society include hundreds of scrapbooks collected over the 84 years since the society was formed.
Twelve of those scrapbooks were prepared by Capt. Wallace “Andy” Van Dyke (1871-1936) with the assistance of his son-in-law John W. Stram (1901-1994). These scrapbooks contain an amazingly complete history of the ships that sailed the Great Lakes. One of those scrapbooks also contains an intriguing photo of a woman falling through the air off the side of what is indicated to be the PM 18 Carferry. What follows is the story behind that photo.
The Pere Marquette No. 18 was one of the many carferries that sailed out of Ludington more than a century ago. It is most well-known for its sinking in 1910. During that tragic event, 29 men, several from Ludington, lost their lives when the PM 18 sank near Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Another event involving this particular carferry, while not tragic but certainly memorable, made national news headlines in 1907.
Australian Swimmer
Annette Marie Kellermann (1886-1975) was born in Australia. Her father was a violinist and her mother was a pianist and music teacher. She would eventually become a performer herself, although in athletics not music.
Reports of Kellermann’s early life are inconsistent. Some indicate she suffered from poliomyelitis, others that her body was malformed from the disease rickets. There is general agreement that she suffered from some sort of physical challenges and that to overcome those challenges she took up swimming, a sport in which women of the period did not generally participate. She very quickly discovered that she had a natural ability as a swimmer.
Performer
While still a teenager, she became very successful in both athletics and artistic performance involving swimming. She was the women’s swimming champion of New South Wales in both the 100-yard and mile events. She also performed a mermaid act in a glass tank at the Exhibition Auditorium in Melbourne.
In 1905 she traveled to England with her father where she gave swimming demonstrations and participated in various swimming challenges; making three attempts (each unsuccessful) to swim across the English Channel. In 1906 she arrived in the United States and performed in a vaudeville aquatic act in New York, Boston and Chicago.
By 1907 she had further refined her act and was performing at various venues around the Midwest. The Stevens Point (Wisconsin) Journal advertised that Miss Annette Kellermann would give “a clever exhibition of diving and swimming, interesting and humorous” at the New Grand Opera House on May 30. The Chicago Tribune announced that the “Australian Mermaid” would attempt the world’s record for long distance swimming on July 16, starting from Jackson Park.
The Challenge
The Sept. 1, 1907, edition of the Washington Times contains a lengthy article describing the incident involving the Pere Marquette 18 and Miss Kellermann that had occurred earlier that summer. During a dinner conversation in Chicago, her swimming prowess had been questioned by her dining companions. These men dared her to prove her abilities by jumping from a ship in the middle of Lake Michigan. Miss Kellermann responded by stating that not only could she save herself in such a circumstance, but she doubted whether any of the sailors on board the vessel would attempt to rescue her. The challenge was on!
The Pere Marquette 18 Carferry normally sailed from Ludington to various Wisconsin ports carrying rail cars and passengers. In the summer of 1907, it had been temporarily leased to the Chicago and South Haven Steamship Company to operate as an excursion carrier. This was the vessel that Kellermann and her companions boarded with the intent of proving their respective positions. The Washington Times article indicates they gave no warning or notice to the Captain or his crew of their intention.
Six miles from the Chicago shore in 65 feet of water, Kellerman, in full dress and shoes, climbed onto the railing of the ship and announced her intention of jumping overboard. Most spectators doubted she would actually follow through with such a dangerous action. Soon a large crowd gathered at the rail of the PM 18.
The Aftermath
Shortly thereafter Kellermann did dive into Lake Michigan leading to the dramatic photo pasted into Capt. Van Dyke’s scrapbook. Presumably that photo was taken by one of Kellermann’s companions and it, along with vivid descriptions provided by the participants, proved to be a publicity bonanza.
Kellermann was able to swim to a lifeboat that had been lowered a few minutes after she dove into the water, thus proving her abilities. The courage of Lake Michigan sailors was also confirmed when two crew members jumped into the lake to save this “damsel in distress” although the caption under the photo ends with this phrase: “…and one, on the point of drowning, was rescued by the Daughter of the Gods he tried to save.”