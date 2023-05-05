A proposal from the Brighton, Michigan-based Copeland Development Company to construct a Hobby Lobby will be presented at the Mason County Planning Commission meeting at 7 p.m. May 16 at the Mason County Airport.
Hobby Lobby is a nationwide retailer of craft supplies, home decor and furniture products.
The 54,995-square foot proposed structure would be built on a 4.23-acre parcel adjacent to the east side of the Ludington Meijer building. The project’s main entrance will face U.S. 10, with 188 parking spaces set in a single lot just south of the building. The proposed entrance will be shared with the existing easternmost Meijer entrance.
The Daily News was unable to reach developer David Copeland for comment by the press timeline of the story.