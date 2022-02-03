Many of the alumni of the hockey programs at West Shore Community Ice Arena will be skating in a benefit hockey game dubbed “Drop The Mitts Against Cancer” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19.
Keegan Lawler helped to organize the fundraiser with the proceeds going to the Ludington Optimist Club’s Childhood Cancer Campaign. Lawler said the campaign has assisted quite a bit with his family as sister Charity Lawler is fighting non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Admission for the event is $7 with raffles for cash or various prizes available plus a 50/50 chuck-a-puck contest. Lawler said for every dollar raised at the event, John and Anita Wilson will be matching it.
Lawler said having the hockey game made a lot of sense.
“It’s just what I know,” he said. “I grew up at the rink. It’s a fun way to raise money, bring people together and do some fundraising. It’ll give them something to gather around and show up during a long winter.”
Tom and Patricia Ezdebski, who oversee the Childhood Cancer Campaign, were appreciative.
“We are grateful to Keegan and all the volunteers helping to make this event happen,” Tom stated. “The Childhood Cancer Campaign has been helping the Lawler family since Charity’s diagnosis last November and will continue to be there to provide assistance as needed.
“Events like this help us to fulfill our mission to help local families in need. We hope many people will attend this fun event to watch some great hockey for a great cause.”
Charity Lawler is progressing in her cancer treatments, Keegan said.
“She’s been at DeVos (Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids) since November,” he said. “(She’s) hanging in there. She’s a little over halfway done.
“At the moment, she’s recovering from her fourth round of treatment. The recovery stage is a nasty time. That’s happening right now. As of late December, the doc looked at the tumor masses and said they’re shrinking. They have significantly shrunk.”
Lawler and his family recruited teammates and friends to participate in the game. He and his brother Connor will be suiting up on Team Courage in lime green, representing the fight against non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Another 14 players are suiting up for Team Hope in lavender, representing the fight against cancer.
Lawler said there will be many prizes for silent auctions, including a round of golf for two at Arcadia Bluffs as well as tickets to a Detroit Red Wings game.
There also is planned to be a bake sale. Donations for the bake sale are being collected on Feb. 18 and 19. To find out more about donating baked goods for the sale, contact Kathy Shafer at (231) 425-6987.