A Holland man pleaded guilty to a charge of allowing a person with a suspended license to operate a motor vehicle and a charge of operating under the influence of liquor second offense, and he’ll be spending time in jail as a part of his sentence.
Zachary Thomas Lefler, 29, of Holland, pleaded to the charges and was sentenced by 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan K. Sniegowski during proceedings Tuesday.
As part of the plea deal reached, Lefler was sentenced to 365 days in jail, but it was suspended on the condition of a successful completion of a sobriety treatment program as well as conditions previously instated by 58th District Court in Ottawa County. Lefler must pay $1,680 for the program fee.
He also was placed on 24 months probation and must pay $825 in fines and costs. He also had an assessment fee of $125 that was due to 58th District Court.
For the guilty plea, one count of operating under the influence third offense and a count of alcohol open container in a vehicle were dismissed.
The case was transferred to the sobriety court.