Much of the discussion from Monday’s regular meeting of the Ludington City Council centered around the ongoing request to have the Princess of Ludington dock at Harbor View Marina, or somewhere in the city.
During councilors’ comments, Councilor Les Johnson said the city continued to work on a location for the Princess of Ludington, and may have a solution.
“After the marina board meeting was over, we reviewed other options for the Princess,” said City Manager Mitch Foster. “One that is city-owned property is the location of the utilities (building and property), located along (Pere Marquette) Lake.”
Al Laaksonen, the owner of the boat and co-owner of Ludington Harbor Tours, said during the first public comment period that he has been courted by the City of Manistee to dock the boat there. His preference, though, is to have it in Ludington.
“I have exhausted my search and Harbor View Marina is the only and best place for the Princess,” Laaksonen said.
Foster said if the city is requested to look at the utilities department location, it will work with Laaksonen toward a solution, if one can be found.
The Daily News previously reported that Laaksonen is scheduled to get the Princess of Ludington out of storage during the first week of April.
Stimulus funds headed to the city
Councilor Kathy Winczewski said during the communication portion from city officials that she attended a conference with the Michigan Municipal League last week.
During the conference, she learned the city will receive funds from the federal stimulus.
“The City of Ludington will be receive some financial assistance, and it looks like it will be about $800,000,” she said. “The funds will be distributed one half in about six months and the other half in about a year. That will be a real boost to us to help us with whatever we decide to do with those funds. So that’s pretty exciting.”
According to a database by Crain’s Detroit, the city is to receive an estimated $800,571. The county is estimated to receive a little more than $5.6 million. Area townships and the City of Scottville were also expected to receive various amounts.
Horse-drawn carriage rides
The council voted unanimously to allow Meadow Breeze Farms to offer horse-drawn carriage rides within the city limits.
“People can arrange… to be picked up and (go to) restaurants or wherever,” said Councilor Dave Bourgette in explaining the proposal. “There are all kinds of issues that (Meadow Breeze) is working out, as far as sponsorships and what have you.”
Bourgette said the intention was that the rides would be made available for individuals to hire, or for restaurants to hire for patrons.
“It’s going to be flexible with where he’s going to start and stop, from what I understand,” he said.
The staging of the carriage was going to be varied based on the requests of the establishments or the individuals that hire out the service.
Fire siren
The council approved on a 6-1 vote, with Bourgette dissenting, to allow the fire siren to be installed at Copeyon Park.
Winczewski said when the siren was removed for the construction of the two apartment buildings near the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Robert Street, the intent was to reinstall it.
However, reinstalling it in the previous location is no longer an option.
The city does not have a set date for when it may be installed or when it will sound again.
Bourgette said he voted against the siren because he believes it should remain in the general vicinity of where it was before.
Cartier Park bath house
The council hosted a public hearing as the city considered applying for a grant from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund to build a new bath house at Cartier Park and renovate the current bath house there.
There was not any public comments received by the city, and the council passed a resolution unanimously to pursue a grant from the trust fund.
Marina agreement, work
The council unanimously accepted the marina annual report as well as the cooperative agreement between the city and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to manage Harbor View Marina. The city also approved, as a part of the agreement, improving the seawall and fuel system at the marina. The council awarded the bid for sealcoating the parking lot to West Michigan Sealcoat.