As the state re-opens, it is clear to some businesses that customers have changed their purchasing habits during the stay home order.
For Carter Lumber in Ludington, customers were more likely to request materials be dropped off, according to the manager, Kim Wild.
Wild said the primary base of customers is typically builders, but when construction projects were closed, it changed to home improvement customers.
“We are doing a lot more cash sales than normal, but revenue was down,” he said. “During that first month-and-a-half, it was mostly cash customers.”
When the outbreak of coronavirus began, Wild noticed more customers purchasing decks and pole barns.
“We sold more treated lumber this year. We usually order a truck of treated a month. I ordered two trucks of treated in the same week,” he said.
Carter Lumber did reduce its staff and just recently re-opened its showroom. The store took curbside orders for the first part of the stay home order.
