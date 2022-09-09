SUMMIT TWP. — An armed robbery suspect, wanted since Wednesday, was shot and apprehended in a Summit Township neighborhood near Bass Lake Friday afternoon.
Oceana County resident Herald LeBeau, 51, was transported to Mercy Hospital in Muskegon with a gunshot wound. Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole could not confirm his condition or where he was shot.
A Mason County sheriff’s deputy who was involved in a foot pursuit and physical struggle with LeBeau was transported to and released from the same hospital with “no visible injuries,” Cole said.
“As part of our protocol, he will be placed on paid leave during this investigation, and we’ll make sure we’re in constant contact with him to make sure that, mentally, he’s getting the support he needs,” he said.
Multiple agencies responded to the corner of Lakeshore and Oceana drives, across from the Wishing Well convenience store in Oceana County’s Pentwater Township, near where LeBeau was apprehended.
Cole said he wants to “thank the public” for the tips leading to LeBeau’s capture and said the danger is over.
“This community is safe,” Cole said. “The suspect has been taken into custody.”
Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast said LeBeau is “well-known” among Oceana County law enforcement and has been jailed there previously, but Cole said there was no known reason for him to be where he was found Friday afternoon.
LeBeau was wanted on a six-count felony warrant stemming from a Mears area home invasion that occurred at 1:30 a.m., Wednesday.
LeBeau stole a firearm during the home invasion, according to information released to the media.
An 81-year-old woman received a broken finger and lacerations during the encounter, and an 84-year-old man also received non-life-threatening lacerations, Mast said.
A photo of LeBeau was released to the public along with a warning that he was armed and dangerous.
A tipster reported spotting him in the Branch Township area yesterday, prompting a SWAT team response, but “we had no spotting of the individual,” Cole said.
At 11:24 a.m., Friday, a Bass Lake resident reported sighting an individual matching LeBeau’s description.
Deputies were dispatched at 11:31 a.m. Three deputies arrived beginning at 11:50 a.m., and at 11:59 a.m., one called in to announce a foot pursuit as LeBeau ran north on Lakeshore Drive from Oceana Drive.
”Shortly thereafter, the deputy called in: shots were fired,” Cole said.
Cole did not provide details on the altercation, but said LeBeau was “actively fighting” with two deputies after being shot by one.
A non-law-enforcement handgun was recovered from the scene of the fight, Cole said.
Michigan State Police will be heading up the investigation into the Friday incident, while the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office investigates the home invasion.