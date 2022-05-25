Ludington’s only homeless shelter, Hospitality in the Name of Christ, has found a new location, which organizers hope could enable it to open this year for the first time since early 2020.
Community Church’s congregation of about 35 people voted unanimously Sunday to house the shelter, called Hospitality in the Name of Christ, within the church’s walls, pastor Brett Spalding said.
“Everybody seems thrilled and excited with the opportunity,” he said. “It’s a new identity for the church. … Everybody as they walked out was, What’s next? What do we have to do? When are we getting started?”
The shelter was in the Salvation Army Church basement for six years prior to the pandemic, and rotated through area churches for years before that.
The expanded facilities and resources at Community Church are set to combine with its more central downtown location to give the area’s homeless an even better place to get back on their feet.
“Quite honestly, we’ve been praying, if it’s God’s will, that this would happen,” said Tim Martin, who runs the shelter with his wife, Tammy. “We give him all the glory for it. … We’re excited, believe me.”
“Now the real work begins,” Tammy said.
Construction will be required to install a new bathroom, five showers, two washing machines, three dryers, offices for two paid employees, a 28-bunk bedroom, quarantine and isolation rooms, and other features.
The church will also be getting two new bathrooms for itself — each compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act, unlike its current ones, the Martins said.
Plans for the layout are now being reviewed for compliance with building code, Tim said. The hope is the shelter can open at its customary time of Nov. 1 and run through April, when it normally closes.
An open house will be hosted from 6 to 8 p.m. June 26 to see the area pre-construction and view a proposed floor plan.
Fundraising efforts will kick off during the open house with a book sale at the church library.
The shelter will occupy about 4,300 square feet, mostly in the northern part of the church’s ground floor. It will take the place of a conference room, storage room, the library, choir room and other areas.
“We have space,” said Spalding, “and the shelter needs space.”
The church has a licensed kitchen, so dinners can be made in-house rather than brought in potluck-style. Tammy said homeless guests will be invited to help prepare dinner, as well as janitorial duties and other tasks.
The shelter being downtown will make it easier for more guests to walk or bike to their jobs. And in the off-season, the beds could be used for church groups on mission trips, Tim suggested.
“They could come to Ludington and do a community service,” he said.
The volunteer structure of the shelter will be reorganized after the move, Tammy said.
Volunteers will be able to sign up for one of several teams — kitchen, laundry, janitorial, overnights, etc. Previously, companies and churches organized teams to volunteer certain days of the week, eliminating some people from participating.
“I believe it’ll be a better environment, because we’ll have greater consistency with the guests,” Tammy said. “I really feel like we need to … build better relationships, because it’s through those relationships that change can take place.”
In past years, typically as many as over 20 homeless would come to the shelter each night for a group dinner and a consistent roof to sleep under.
Even before the pandemic, the basement’s capacity was being strained, and the Martins were looking for a new location. Once the pandemic hit, social distancing and quarantine guidelines made the space unusable, and their search intensified.
The Martins said they worked early in the pandemic to get people into the homes of friends and family and bring them food. They’ve also been involved with weekly free hot lunches at Community Church.
Other locations for the shelter were considered in recent months, including the Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center, a recently decommissioned pre-school.