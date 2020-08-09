AMBER TWP. — Classic Corvettes, Mustangs, Beetles and more filled the parking lot of NAPA Auto Parts Saturday during a collector car show presented by the Pere Marquette Historical Motoring Club and NAPA itself.
The car show doubled as a fundraiser for the Lakeshore Food Club, with participating club members making donations to the nonprofit in lieu of registration fees for the show.
As clouds gathered overhead threatening rain and lightning, some members were a bit nervous to have their prize rides out in the open, but the show — which was from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — managed to wrap up just before the thunder started rumbling and the first drops of rain began to fall.
According to John Reusch, P.M. Historical Motoring Club president, more than anything else, the car show was a change for people to get out of the house and enjoy a social event, in a year plagued by cancellations and restrictions on events and gatherings as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The biggest thing about the pandemic this year is that a lot of car shows have been canceled. So when we get a chance to get out it’s a welcome relief,” Reusch said. “After all, there’s tens of thousands of dollars in these cars, and they don’t do any good sitting in the garage for a year and a half.”
Reusch said NAPA contacted the club in the spring and asked if they’d be interested in participating in a show.
“We said, ‘We’d be glad to participate, and if you put on a show, we’ll get our members to show up,’” Reusch said, adding that about half the club’s members came, bringing 24 cars to Saturday’s event.
Reusch himself had a 1941 Chevy — a car from his birth year — at the show, and his friends and fellow club members also brought the cars from different eras, decked out in different colors and styles, each with their hood propped open for passersby to glance inside.
Gary Horton brought a cobalt blue 1966 Ford Fairlane.
“It was my dad’s originally. I bought it from him about 18 years ago, and I’ve been working on it ever since.”
Horton said he sometimes works on the car with help from club members.
“We all help each other out,” he said. “That’s part of being in the club — working together, helping out, making friends.”
He takes the car to four or five shows a year, he said, and it’s his main show vehicle. He said he enjoys driving the car through town every once in a while, taking the Fairlane for cruises along the lakeshore.
“I get a lot of looks,” he said.
During the show, Horton and fellow club members Carl Hoops and Ralph Erfurth were enjoying the time outdoors, mingling and talking about cars.
They said it was good to be back in a car show setting after seeing so many of the club’s normal events canceled due to COVID.
“There’s been a lot of cancellations,” Erfurth said. “O’Reilly’s always has a show. It was canceled, other auto parts stores usually have shows, they’re canceled.
“I think there’s only been two, maybe three car shows in the area this year that I’m aware of.”
Hoops had an ‘80 Corvette in tow, and Erfurth had a 1956 Continental, a car he’s researched quite a bit as he’s worked on it.
“This supposedly is the same car Frank Sinatra had, with the same options and the (Burgundy) and everything. It only lasted two years — ‘56 and ‘57,” Erfurth said. “It was high-end… there were only about 2,500 of them made, so how many are left, I have no idea.”
He’s learned a lot about the vehicle. For example, he said he’d read that during the filming of “Cleopatra,” studio executives painted the car the same color as the eye-liner worn by Elizabeth Taylor, and presented it to her as a gift.
Saturday was about more than cars, however. It was about being social and enjoying the company of others. Some participants were there independently of the club, but everyone shared a love of cars — not to mention open-air events offering a safe way to spend a Saturday in the company of others.
“It’s good to see things start to get back to normal,” Erfurth said. “It kinda gives us all a little hope that we’re going to get through this (pandemic).”
It was also about raising money for a good cause, which was important to NAPA owners Mike and Pam Wedding.
The Weddings just celebrated their first year of owning the store on Aug. 1, and they had hoped to bring a car show to the parking lot earlier in the spring, when the coronavirus struck and delayed things, according to Mike.
“There was no entry fee, it was a donation of your choice to the Lakeshore Food Club. We weren’t sure if it was going to be food or money, but it’s all money, so we’re excited about that,” he said. “I thought it was a good local community (nonprofit), and with everything that’s going on, there’s obviously been a need (for food). So… we thought it was worthwhile.”
Mike said the show was a success, and that people had been generous with their donations. They won’t know for sure how much money was raised for the Lakeshore Food Club until it’s all counted and tallied, but he and Pam said they were happy with the outcome.
They bought food to sell to participants in the show, and the grill was fired up and cooking burgers and more as the public meandered through the rows of cars to see the collector cars and learn about them from club members.
MORE ABOUT THE CLUB
The P.M. Historical Motoring Club has been around for decades. Members meet monthly at different locations, including the numerous restaurants and venues that act as club sponsors.
It costs $20 annually to be a member. During normal years, the club participates in frequent car shows at McDonald’s and elsewhere throughout the area, but even in the year of COVID-19, members are being recruited.
“We put the emphasis on the social,” said club secretary Dave Sherbern, who was talking to visitors and handing out membership forms during Saturday’s show.
Reusch said the club is open to anyone who wants to be a member and like talking about cars old and new.
“We’re just a bunch of people who enjoy cars and get together and enjoy each other’s company,” he said. “We like to get together and have social outings, and in the fall we have a color tour cruise.”
Members met Sunday at Chase Creek Smokehouse, and Reusch said there are future plans to host a meeting on the SS Badger, if possible.
For more information, find the Pere Marquette Historical Motoring Club on Facebook.