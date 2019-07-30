HAMLIN TWP. — Not every kid grows up with a tackle box, but every angler learns from somewhere sometime.
Each week during the summer, the Ludington State Park offers a free introductory fishing lesson for children of all ages at the park.
The weekly program, “Fishing Fun: Hook, Line and Sinker” teaches fishing basics at the north boardwalk near the Hamlin Dam at the Sable River.
This summer the lessons have been led by Lori Cargill, a park interpreter, as they were Thursday morning. Cargill hands out fishing poles for the kids to borrow during the lesson. The program also supplies all the tackle and supplies the kids need.
They might catch and release a few rock bass, but mainly they fish to catch round goby, an invasive fish species. Since they’re an invasive species, there’s no limit on the number of round goby the kids are allowed to catch.
“It’s an introductory fishing program,” Cargill said. “It’s getting youth interested in fishing as a recreation and sporting interest. In these waters, it’s relatively easy to catch goby, so it’s also a great opportunity to teach about invasive species.”
They use corn kernels as bait because it resembles the fish eggs that the bottom-feeding round goby like to eat, Cargill said. She warned the kids that goby are smart and sneaky. The little fish can stealthily eat the corn kernels off of hooks.
“You might feel a little nibble, and your corn is gone,” she said.
Cargill said the program is offered weekly, but the day and time varies. It typically lasts 90 minutes to two hours depending on interest.
This week, the fishing lesson will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult guardian. The program is free to attend, but a Michigan State Park Pass is required to enter.
Cargill said she enjoys seeing the kids’ enthusiasm as they learn more about fish species and fishing.
She said some of the big takeaways children should learn about how to prevent invasive fish species from spreading include: Don’t dump leftover live bait into bodies of water, and rinse and sun-dry your equipment and boats between bodies of water.
“A lot of these species came in on big container ships,” Cargill said, “but we can at least try to minimize their impact.”