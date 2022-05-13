Following the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s announcement that poultry and waterfowl exhibitions would be temporarily prohibited to offset to spread of bird flu, Western Michigan Fair Association and 4-H officials are in a “hoping for the best, but planning for the worst,” according to WMFA spokesperson Marcia Hansen.
Hansen said the announcement, which came May 10, was not a surprise, considering the severity of the current wave of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Though the situation is serious, Hansen is hopeful that it will clear up by the time the fair comes around Aug. 9-13.
“It was expected to come,” Hansen said. “I attended a (Michigan Fairs and Exhibitions) Zone 3 meeting last Tuesday and the MDARD veterinarian’s representative told us they anticipated that flocks would be quarantined and would be in quarantine for 30 days.”
That’s indeed what came to pass. MDARD stated in a press release that the ban on exhibitions and shows would be in effect “until such time that the state goes 30 days without a new detection of HPAI in domestic poultry.”
“If they had no more outbreaks,” Hansen said, “then, the later fairs, like the Western Michigan Fair would be able to conduct their poultry shows.”
She said the WMFA has backup plans if the ban continues through August.
“This isn’t the first time we haven’t been able to have a live exhibition poultry show,” Hansen said. “The kids used a kind of a stuffed chicken, because for showmanship there’s a certain protocol for how to do that. And the kids who were selling poultry would have pictures … and the buyer would buy using that picture.
“There’s ways we can be prepared, but we’re hoping that in the next 60 days there won’t be anymore outbreaks.”
If the ban does persist, Hansen said the WMFA will have to be “creative,” but it will do what it takes to be responsible.
“The kids wait so long, they do such a great job, that we want to showcase what they’re doing, but if we can’t, we can’t,” she said. “We don’t want to jeopardize any more poultry.”
Aaron Meyers, director of 4-H for Mason and Lake counties, shared a similar sentiment, and stated that 4-H, the WMFA and the West Michigan Livestock Council would each work together to assess the situation and determine a best path forward depending on how things unfold.
“(The ban) doesn’t pose a problem for us yet because the fair is in August,” he said. “The understanding is that in that 30-day window, if there are no other cases of avian flu, we should be in the clear.
“In the event that this ban or prohibition is extended, this is not the first time that both WMFA and 4-H have had to respond to this, so we’ll be developing several ways so that our youths working on poultry and bird projects will get a similar experience to showing and marketing them.”
Meyers said it’s basically a “wait-and-see” situation for the time being, and how poultry shows are conducted during fair week will depend entirely on what happens in the coming months.
Until then, Meyers said 4-H will “meet with WMFA and other organizations to determine what’s the best course of action and try to get some situations nailed down in case of a worst-case scenario.”