The Fountain Horse Pull is making its return for 2022 after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the community can expect all of the traditions of pulls past except for one — the date.
The horse pull traditionally is the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, but because another pull swooped in and scheduled its event for the Saturday this year, Fountain’s organizers are going with Sunday.
For this year only.
“I’ve put some feelers out with the (Michigan) Horseboat Pulling Association, to ask to get some feedback from the pullers,” said Dewayne Leonard, who is helping to organize this year’s event. “Since we’ve had it for 59 years, I want it back on Saturday.”
Leonard is assisting with carrying on the tradition of his parents and his brother, Jimmy, with the Fountain Horse Pullers Association for 2022. Jimmy Leonard said before his death that he planned to see the horse pull through to its 60th event, and now Dewayne is living up to that promise.
“I’ve never done it before. My brother just passed away in December, and he took it over from my father, who ran it for many years. When Dad wasn’t able to, Jimmy stepped in. I’ve been back for 20 (years), so he’s been doing it for 20 years.
“In his honor, I’m going to go ahead and do it this year and see what happens.”
Next year, the Fountain Area Chamber of Commerce will take on organizing the event. Denice Leonard, the chamber president, said a committee of the chamber will be ready to step in keep the event going.
“It’s in our family,” Dewayne Leonard said.
“My parents used to own Fountain Tavern or Delaney’s or whatever you want to call it now,” Denice Leonard said. “For 30 years, we threw burger baskets out of that small kitchen.”
“When my mom and dad had the (tavern), oh my God, they were standing three and four deep in the bar waiting for a beer,” she said. “We went to hamburger baskets only because we could not give you a dinner, we could not give you a plate. You got the little red baskets with the liner … and that was it.”
“It’s important to our families, and it’s important to our community,” Dewayne Leonard said.
The horse pull was started back in 1962, and outside of COVID-19 and maybe the weather, it’s been a part of Memorial Day weekend in Fountain ever since. It attracted teams from in and around Michigan while bringing in thousands to watch the action.
“We used to have teams come from Philadelphia, Indiana, a long, way away. We used to be the first pull of the year,” Dewayne Leonard said. “And then Hawkins would follow us on Sunday.”
Another horse pull in Hawkins took on the Saturday date last year, and it will again this year. Before COVID-19, Fountain was the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend with Hawkins the following day.
The community bake sale is also that day along with a horseshoe tournament behind Delaney’s. There are craft sales and vendors. The Fountain Area Fire Department is hosting its brat tent. Also on hand will be Gloria Ann’s Delicious BBQs and Lela’s Original Kettle Corn. Dewayne Leonard said there are several raffles scheduled for the pull, too.
The horse pull start at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 29.
The day before, on Saturday, May 28, a cornhole tournament will take place to help support the 60th horse pull. Registration starts at 11 a.m. with the tournament taking place at 1 p.m. There is a $10 per person entry fee.
“The donations and sponsors we’ve received for this already has exceeded what we’ve had in the past,” Dewayne Leonard said. “And we’re not even halfway through it yet.”
“This way, we can give out good prizes and still have funds for next year,” Denice Leonard said.
It’s important for the Fountain community at large, she said.
“Look at how many lakes we have around there. Ford Lake, Gun Lake, Thunder Lake, Blue Lake, Brown Lake and all the people from those resorts plan their vacation around Memorial Day Weekend. And they know they can come to the horse pull,” she said.
The family traditions of Dewayne Leonard and Denice Leonard are intertwined with the Fountain Horse Pull, right down to the pineapple coffee cakes Dewayne’s mother once made.
“I’ve been doing it for the last how many years,” Dewayne Leonard said. “I didn’t know if I was going to have enough time this year. …”
“I think you have enough volunteers to help you bake,” Denice Leonard said.
Watching the teams, though, returns once again to Fountain.
“Just the horses themselves, to watch them, they’re gorgeous. They’re huge workhorses,” Denice Leonard.
“We’re back, we’re in full swing (and) we’re just on a different day,” she said.