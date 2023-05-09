Corewell Health Ludington Hospital will hold its annual Mother’s Day Flower Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday outside on the west side of the hospital.
The sale will benefit the hospital’s Cancer Patient Assistance Fund.
“The flower sale and all the volunteer vendor sales started as a fundraising effort for pledges the volunteers made to give back to the hospital,” volunteer coordinator Debbie Nellis said. “Recently, the volunteers donated $150,000 to the Family Birthing Center, and we are now working on a $250,000 pledge to the Cancer Patient Assistance Fund.”
Nellis said all proceeds from vendor sales and from gift shop sales will help with volunteers’ pledges.
The flowers for the annual sale come from Weesie’s Greenhouse in Montague.
“We will have a variety of hanging baskets, patio combination pots, and vegetable bowls,” Nellis said. “We will be set up at the west side of the hospital near the circle drive by Oakview. All flowers will be outside for easy pick-up.”
Nellis stated that the sale officially ends at 1 p.m., but there are many times when they sell out before the end of the sale.
“This sale has been one of our most popular,” she said. “The only time we didn’t sell out was during COVID-19. The weather also determines how well the sale starts. We’ve had mornings where the flowers were gone by 11 a.m. and other mornings with bad weather where we sold very few until 11 a.m.”
Without the help of many volunteers, the sale wouldn’t be possible, Nellis said.
“The volunteers deserve special recognition for their dedication to our hospital,” she said. “They come in every day with a smile and a heart to help every visitor. Our volunteers are the heart of the Ludington hospital.”
Having the support of the community always amazes Nellis each year the flower sale comes around.
“I am always appreciative of how the community comes out for this sale,” she said. “They are purchasing beautiful, healthy plants and the volunteers get to share the proceeds with special pledges for the hospital. The volunteers are at the hospital to help and make a difference. These sales allow them to do just that.”