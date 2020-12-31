Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital’s staff working with patients that tested positive with COVID-19 are holding up “as well as can be expected” says Meleah Mariani, chief nursing officer at the hospital.
The large influx of patients that occurred from mid-November forward seemingly is tapering off, which may help with how the staff at the hospital is coping with the fight. Mariani said in comments released to the Daily News that Ludington’s critical care unit is six beds, and they’re there for those who are affected by the disease more severely.
“We have the capability to expand to 12 critical care beds but through the course of the pandemic thus far, we have not needed to do so. We try to always ‘reserve’ at least two of our six critical care beds for patients without COVID-19 so that we are not beyond our capacity in that unit,” Mariani stated. “Over the past two weeks, we have had four days when all of our critical care beds were occupied and three additional days when five of the six critical care beds were occupied.”
The critical care doctor and local nurses who work in the unit often work with staff in critical care at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids via telemedicine, Mariani stated.
Not all of the patients with COVID-19 are treated in the critical care unit. Some are placed into specially designed COVID-19 beds in the hospital’s medical/surgical unit.
“On any given day, most of our patients with COVID-19 are on the (medical/surgical) unit in these beds,” Mariani stated. “Patients are placed based on clinical assessment guidelines. With new daily admissions and discharges, the numbers in all of our units change daily.
“Over the past two weeks, the highest number of patients with COVID-19 we’ve had was 11 (and that was) on Dec. 19. The average number of patients with COVID-19 over the past 15 days was seven,” she stated.
Mariani was very grateful for the work by the hospital’s staff.
“Our care teams working on our inpatient units have experienced a very long and trying year, but they are holding up as well as can be expected,” Mariani stated. “It is tiring to care for high-acuity patients for long periods of time, particularly with all of the PPE requirements that add a layer of additional time and attention each time a caregiver needs to be at the bedside of a patient.
“At times, our staffing was tight when our own staff became ill.”
Mariani said that because the local hospital is part of a bigger system, it has the ability to transfer patients to another hospital or hold them in Ludington’s emergency department until additional staff can reach the hospital.
“I’m proud of our team and what they’ve accomplished in 2020 in meeting all of the needs of our community, including those with COVID-19,” Mariani stated. “We are all looking forward to a better 2021 with the promise of the COVID-19 vaccine.”