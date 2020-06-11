House cleaners were allowed to return to work on June 1 in Michigan, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order.
“It’s been a busy week,” said Debbie Daughtery, owner of Helpful Hands Cleaning Service, a house and rental cleaning company that serves Mason County and Pentwater area.
When the coronavirus pandemic started, half of her clients canceled right away. Others “didn’t bat an eye,” she said.
Like many other business that were forced to close, she said it was a matter of weathering the storm.
“It’s been challenging,” Daughtery said.
She said it was difficult that her business wasn’t labeled essential while knowing the importance of disinfecting in the battle against COVID-19.
Many of her older clients are still waiting before asking her back.
“Janitors are considered essential,” she said. “I was considered not essential.”
She quickly purchased disinfecting sprayers, or foggers, knowing they would be bought up and her company would need them.
“I’ve been very lucky to get enough supplies during this whole virus. That was super important to us,” she said. “Someone’s looking after me, that’s for sure.”
Daughtery said once they returned to work, she had protocol in place, such as wearing masks and gloves.
“We came up with a protocol for how to go about it safely at each person’s house,” she said. “We came up with the alcohol sprays. We spray everything that comes in and out of the house. I have numerous amounts of vacuum parts and filters — we change everything at each house.”
She said they also use the sprayer in each house before the employees enter to ensure the house is safe to clean.
“We spray first then wait for a period of time. They can feel better about (going in),” she said. “It’s been stressful for the crew.”
She said it’s been a “scary battle” going into other people’s homes because of the risk.
“I survived it and yet I’m still surviving it,” she said. “We are getting tired of this too.”
It’s been a series of hurdles, she said. For example, they have to take more breaks because of the masks.
“I give the first responders props for wearing them all the time. It gets hot,” she said. “Some people don’t take it seriously, they say ‘take the masks off,’ but the protocol calls for the masks and gloves.”
Now that work has resumed, she is looking for people to join her summer crew. Normally she has a three-person and a four-person crew.
“Summer is my busiest time. We clean rentals and cottages before people come back for the summer. People come from different states,” she said. “That’s why I have the spray.”
“I’m hoping there is a rainbow at the end of this,” she said. “We are ready for more work. More people are calling, but not all of my crew has returned. We haven’t done some houses in several months, so it takes longer because each house is dirtier.”
Daughtery is grateful for those clients who have welcomed her back. She was worried about making her house payment for a time.
“I was afraid I would go under, for sure. Then I started reaching out to my clients. I asked if there was any way they would help support me through this. I had probably a handful of people that did. Some are still doing it and I’m not cleaning their houses yet. I’m very blessed,” she said. “Some of our clients said ‘you are essential to us.’”
“There have been some faithful clients who helped me out and they are very appreciated.”