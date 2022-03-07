A chance to grow, give back and expand an important mission are what the owners of House & Harbor see in their future following their purchase of the former Biercamp Market building in downtown Ludington.
The sale was finalized about a month ago, according to Stacie Cocke, who owns the House & Harbor with her husband Nolan.
She said it’s been the their goal, since first selling their homemade candles through a partnership with HumaniTea in July 2020, to open a brick-and-mortar store so they could expand the business and further their mission of promoting and aiding in anti-human-trafficking causes.
That goal helped the couple win over judges during the Momentum 5x5 Pitch Night in 2021, and now they’ve reached it.
“It was really amazing because we really didn’t expect that we’d be able to be in that location,” Stacie Cocke said of buying the 222 W. Ludington Ave. business. “It’s an amazing location and the perfect space for what we want to do, so it all worked out.”
But the couple has bigger plans for the space than just expansion of their own business. They also plan to offer low-cost leasing options to fledgling businesses in the area, helping promote smaller businesses as HumaniTea once did for them.
“We’re working on doing kind of an incubator site,” Cocke said. “We’re in talks with different people who are interested.”
Exactly who will be involved has yet to be finalized, but Cocke said House & Harbor hopes to have a bakery, retail spaces and maybe a wine-tasting room.
“It’ll be an open space but there will be some separation between the businesses,” she said. “We want everything to be cohesive together.”
Cocke said House & Harbor, and hopefully the other businesses involved, will offer hands-on, experience-based activities and pop-up shops for home-based businesses as well.
In addition, the business hopes to “support as many local vendors as we can and buy wholesale from them so they can be represented at the store.”
The new store will allow House & Harbor to do candle-making on-site and it will also afford them an opportunity to raise more funds for human-trafficking awareness and prevention.
“Since we’ll be selling more than just candles, we’ll look at donating a portion of each sale rather than just a portion of each candle,” Cocke said.
The location also presents a chance to help victims of human trafficking and domestic violence directly.
“Part of our mission was to offer employment to people fleeing domestic violence situations, so we’re hoping to partner with agencies,” Cocke said. “The idea would be that making candles is an easy thing to learn, so it would help with that transition as they’re helping to rebuild their life.
“We want to be like a family support … to people who are going through this huge life change.”
They’ll likely start out with only a small number of employees, but Cocke said the hope is to partner with local agencies invested in supporting domestic violence and human trafficking survivors in order to generate more opportunities to help as the business gets going.
Construction on the new facility is now underway and the plan is to open in May, though Cocke said that timeline could be pushed back depending on how quickly things get done.
“We’re excited to be able to be in such a pivotal area of downtown, where there’s so much activity and it’s just a fun place to be,” she said. “Not only can we expand our business and our mission, but we’re also coming alongside other businesses as well and helping them grow, which is really exciting.”
More information about which businesses House & Harbor will lease space to should be coming soon.