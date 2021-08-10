Five minutes isn’t a lot of time to deliver a convincing pitch for a business idea, but that’s all House & Harbor needed to win over judges Tuesday during the Momentum 5x5 Pitch Night at Epworth Heights.
The candle-making business, owned by Nolan and Stacie Cocke, was selected over four other finalists in the third annual pitch night, winning the $5,000 prize provided by the Epworth Assembly and the Epworth Church Association. The pitch night was held in conjunction with the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce ahead of the chamber’s larger Momentum Business Plan Competition.
The Cockes will use the funds to help continue House & Harbor’s mission of not only providing unique candles and scents evocative of the Ludington experience, but also to promote and aid in anti-human-trafficking causes.
That’s a deeply personal piece of it for the couple, who are foster parents. During their pitch, they spoke about the number of kids from the foster system who later become victims of human trafficking. Stacie’s voice broke briefly as she discussed the topic with judges and the public.
The Cockes talked about expanding their business and their cause by building relationships with other retailers, and offering flexible employment opportunities to those who have been victims of human trafficking or trauma.
“As our company grows, we believe we have a unique opportunity to provide flexible employment for those aging out of the foster-care system and (impacted by trauma),” Stacie said. “Our plan is to use this $5,000 to send sample kits to businesses across the country and build more relationships with retailers in Michigan and beyond.”
House & Harbor was chosen over fellow finalists Art By Mary Case Gallery & Studio, North Branch Winery, 3 Sheets Distillery, and Dawn’s Creative Chalet.
Case pitched an expansion of her Kids Art Ludington program, which offers year-round art classes for children, with staff to work with kids “day-in, day-out.”
The program has been a hit, and Case said she has upwards of 100 children registering for the program every week.
“The program is not only a teaching opportunity, it’s a self-sustainable business,” Case said. “Everything we make in the studio is fired in our own kilns.”
Tom Doughty and Toni Biggs-Doughty, owners of North Branch Winery in downtown Scottville, sought the funds to purchase a furnace to help with the development of an expansion business during the winter months. They’ll be moving forward with the expansion despite not being selected on Tuesday, and they hope to offer more space, an eatery, formal seating and more at the building next-door to their 126 S. Main St. storefront.
Doug Hockenberger and Chris Van Wyck of 3 Sheets Distillery were seeking general start-up funds to fully realize their idea for a distillery. They need a location, licensure and help forming connections with other distilleries and wineries in the area in order to create a “destination marketing” location that also fosters growth between the agricultural and business sectors.
Dawn Bourgette, owner of Dawn’s Creative Chalet, pitched an idea to expand and improve her online presence. She said she’s a “paper-crafter extraordinaire and Hallmark’s worst nightmare,” and, during the COVID-19 pandemic, she started offering online crafting classes as a way to safely continue with her “hobby and passion,” which also happens to be the business she’s owned her business for about 10 1/2 years.
Bourgette would have used the funds to update her technology, purchasing a new computer, some software to make more professional videos, and “invest in some upgraded tech,” to help her reach a wider audience.
But House & Harbor won the day, and the Cockes were overjoyed.
“It’s super exciting (to win). I honestly did not expect that we’d be chosen,” Stacie said after Chamber President and CEO Brandy Miller read the judges’ verdict.
“I’m at a loss for words, because I’m still in disbelief, but we are really excited to take our business to the next level,” she said. “That’s what this will allow us to do.
“It’s exciting for us to be at that point where we’re ready to move on to that next stage of growth.”
The Cockes will use the $5,000 to invest in creating wholesale sample product kits to send out to boutique stores in Michigan and throughout the U.S., which will grow the business.
Stacie said, ideally, House & Harbor will network with other businesses that share the Cockes’ goal of promoting anti-human-trafficking efforts, but she said they’re ultimately looking for any “small, boutique stores that fit our branding.”
Getting their message and their products out to more businesses, both statewide and nationally, will bolster both the business and its humanitarian goals.
Nolan said the pitch night was “a great opportunity to share our story.”
“We do want to make a difference here in Ludington, and even beyond Ludington, so this has just been a really awesome time to start that process,” he said.
“We feel very blessed to have been chosen,” Stacie said.
House & Harbor will automatically earn a spot in the larger Momentum Business Plan Competition, where the Cockes will have an opportunity to vie for even more funding.
“This is really the start of the competition,” Miller told the audience at the start of the event.
The pitch night was judged by Epworth residents Hannah Davis, David Newton, Rick Mayfield and Breck Speed.