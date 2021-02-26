The sun was shining bright in Rotary Park as House of Flavors Inc. representatives handed the Rotary Club of Ludington a check for $15,000.
The donation will go to the club’s STRIVE program.
STRIVE, or STudents Renewing their Interest in the Value of Education, connects students who are at risk of not graduating with mentors and resources to get their education back on track.
Rotarians Dan Sleeman and Patti Klevorn are co-coordinators for STRIVE. Sleeman spearheaded the program when the Rotary Club first took it on and has recently resumed the leadership position.
“It was a program that was done by a couple Rotary Clubs in Michigan. It was started by a rotarian in Minnesota. A manufacturer looked at (its) workforce and needed workers who would show up, take pride (and) work hard. They were not seeing that,” Sleeman said. “The STRIVE program represents those students, those future workers.”
At the time, the Rotary Club had a 4-year scholarship for the top high school students.
“In reality, those students left, went to college and went to some other community. While it’s a nice thing to do, we never reaped any benefits from it,” Sleeman said. “We recognize that with this program that we can reach young people that will come back and be our workforce. That was very important to us, to reach those people we were going to have as employees.”
The club still offers those scholarships, but now through STRIVE more than just the seniors who have the highest grade point averages get assistance.
The donation was made possible through Protein Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Protein Holdings, which has a majority share in House of Flavors Inc.
House of Flavors Inc. is a regular donor to the Rotary Club. Sarah Holmes, the company’s vice president of finance, reached out and asked the club to write a grant. The grant that Jim Jensen, Rotary Club president, put together was for STRIVE.
“They thankfully thought that was worth their funds this year,” Klevorn said.
As a local ice cream manufacturer, House of Flavors Inc. has a stake in what the STRIVE program is working to achieve.
“We are passionate about the youth in our communities as they are the key to helping fulfill one of our missions into the future, and that’s to enrich the lives of our neighbors,” Holmes said.
The $15,000 will go toward the endowment with the Community Foundation for Mason County that funds the program. Sleeman said they are also looking at expanding the program to include younger students and more local schools.
The program is currently offered to Ludington Area Schools seniors.
“We have mentors say every year, ‘If only I could have got to know the student earlier,’” Klevorn said.
Sleeman credited the buy-in from the school for the program’s success.
“Every year we’ve had one to three or four students who ended their senior years with a 3-point GPA,” he said. “All the students in the program had below a 2-point GPA coming in, so that’s huge.”