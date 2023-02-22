House of Flavors owner Barry Neal was looking for a way to celebrate the business’ 75th anniversary, and on Wednesday Neal and his staff along with guests unveiled an epoxy art piece created by local artist Cameron Wroble.
“For our 75th anniversary, we wanted to do something that would be permanently affixed in the restaurant building,” he said. “The art work pays respect and honor to our history and points to where we are today.”
The piece is located near the ice cream scoop counter.
Neal said the way the piece was constructed there is scripture hidden within some of the art work, which goes back to his family’s faith.
‘“The piece has a lot of 45 records in it, airbrush rendering of the buildings from the 30s and 40s and our building currently. It contains our new 75th anniversary logo,” he said. “It is actually the first time that the City of Ludington’s 150th anniversary logo has been permanently affixed in its anniversary year.”
“It turned out really cool. It has some glitter around the edges on the old original terrazzo floor of the building that plays into the mirror ball.
“There is a Beatles 45 record in the art piece and an Elvis 45 and a lot of songs that talk about love, which is all part of what we do,” he said.
The piece unveiled on Wednesday was partly Neal’s vision and partly Wroble ‘s vision which in the end helped to make the piece real, according to Neal.