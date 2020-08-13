The annual Household Hazardous Waste collection day is Saturday at the Mason County Road Commission building in Scottville, and organizers from area conservation districts are expecting to see a high turnout this year.
The collection is a joint effort from the Mason-Lake, Oceana and Manistee conservation districts and will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at three locations — the Mason County Road Commission building at 510 E. State St. in Scottville, the Hart Department of Public Works at 1010 State St. in Hart, and at the Manistee County Road Commission at 8946 Chippewa Hwy. in Bear Lake.
Dani McGarry, Mason-Lake Conservation District executive director, told the Daily News on Wednesday that there are some changes this year.
For one thing, the weight limit for drop-offs has been increased.
“Last year, we had a 12,000-pound limit just based on our budget,” McGarry said. “This year, it’s up to 20,000 pounds. We had some donations… that helped make that possible.”
That weight limit is expected to be met, according to McGarry, partially due to the fact that so many residents had additional time to spend cleaning out their homes and garages during the COVID-19 lockdown.
“Some of our neighboring counties have seen an uptick… so we are expecting more this year for that reason than we have in past years,” McGarry said.
The pandemic has not had much of an impact on planning and organization of the collection event, according to McGarry, who noted “hazardous waste still needs to be disposed of safely.” However, there will be some additional safety measures for people making use of the collection.
“We’re asking people to stay in their cars and wear a mask if they’re interacting with our volunteers,” she said. “Sometimes people want to get our and help, and it’s easier if they don’t. Just let us handle it.”
Also, participants will be asked to follow the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
Some additional organization is also being recommended to expedite the collection.
People should have oil, pharmaceuticals, pesticides and chemicals, and batteries and electronics should be in separate areas of the vehicle, with like items grouped together. Electronics should be made accessible first.
Stations will be set up and items will be collected, starting with electronics, then batteries, then pharmaceuticals, then pesticides and chemicals.
If the weight limit is reached before 1 p.m., the collection will end at that time.
McGarry stressed that the event is for hazardous materials only.
“We are not taking things like old mattresses and tires. It’s for hazardous waste,” she said. “It’s not a dump day.”
There is a suggested donations of $10 per car to help with operating expenses.
Items that will not be accepted include ammunition, explosives, household trash, tires, latex paint and Styrofoam.
To avoid waiting in long lines on collection day — or in the event of the weight limit being met early — the conservation district is asking people to consider dropping off your hazardous materials at an alternate location. Pharmaceuticals and controlled substances can be deposited in red barrels at the Mason County Sheriff’s Office or Scottville City Hall. Unused paints and stains could potentially be donated to Habitat for Humanity, while used motor oils can be taken to auto shops.
People who expect to have large quantities of waste should contact their conservation district to pre-regsiter.
“We ask that if people are bringing more than 200 pounds of something that they let us know ahead of time,” McGarry said.
For more information, including a full list of acceptable hazardous waste items, contact the Mason-Lake Conservation District at (231) 757-3707 ext. 5 or visit www.mason-lakeconservation.org.