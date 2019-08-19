SCOTTVILLE — Hundreds of cars and trucks carrying thousands of pounds of household materials, chemicals, electronics and more were collected on Saturday by the Mason-Lake, Oceana and Manistee conservation districts at the annual Household Hazardous Waste Day clean up.
While the turnout for Saturday’s collection day wasn’t quite as high as it was last year, when all three conservation districts were forced to cut off collection just two hours after it started at 9 a.m., cars still lined up for blocks at the Mason County Road Commission building on U.S. 10 in Scottville, the Manistee County Road Commission at 8946 Chippewa Hwy. in Bear Lake and at the Hart Department of Public Works at 1010 S. State St.
Mason-Lake Conservation District Executive Director Dani McGarry — along with close to 30 volunteers and members of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office — helped oversee the Scottville collection site.
McGarry said it was less chaotic than the previous year’s collection day.
“Overall I think the collection went smoothly across all three counties, even if it does get hectic at times with traffic back-ups and literally tons of material being unloaded,” McGarry said. “The three counties combined took in over 37,000 pounds of household hazardous waste, four truckloads of electronics and likely over 5,000 pounds of chemicals.
“That’s a lot of hazardous material that we kept out of the environment.”
