Senate Bill 1029, Suspend gas tax this summer: Passed 30 to 7 in the Senate
To suspend collection of the state’s 27.2 cent-per-gallon “motor fuel tax” on gasoline and diesel fuel sales from June 15 to Sept. 15, 2022. The Senate Fiscal Agency reports this would reduce the amount available for future road and bridge repairs by around $360 million.
34th Dist. State Sen. Jon
Bumstead, R-Fremont, yes
35th Dist. State Sen. Curt
VanderWall, R-Ludington, yes
Senate Bill 972, Suspend sales tax on gas and diesel: Passed 36 to 1 in the Senate
To suspend collection of the state’s 6% sales tax on purchases of gasoline and diesel fuel from June 15 to Sept. 15, 2022. The Senate Fiscal Agency reports that suspending sales and use taxes on fuel would reduce state and school revenue around $680 million in the current fiscal year.
Bumstead, yes
VanderWall, yes
House Bill 5291, Authorize port subsidies to private and public developers: Passed 37 to 0 in the Senate
To authorize state grants of up to $2.5 million each to developers and owners of shipping ports and related facilities. The bill creates a new state agency to manage the subsidies, and to pursue more projects eligible for them.
Bumstead, yes
VanderWall, yes
House Bill 4527, Authorize carnival ride safety violation fines: Passed 37 to 0 in the Senate
To authorize civil fines of $2,500 per day for carnival ride safety violations. The bill would also revise procedures on permit revocations, appeals, reporting and disclosure mandates and more.
Bumstead, yes
VanderWall, yes
House Bill 5190, Revise state high school graduation requirements: Passed 35 to 2 in the Senate
To revise state high school graduation requirements by adding a new one, that schools offer and students take a one-semester “personal finance” course, which would also substitute for a portion of the math credits that are currently required. The Michigan Department of Education would be required to develop the personal finance course.
Bumstead, no
VanderWall, yes
House Bill 4239, Revise vehicle “immobilization” after arrest: Passed 106 to 1 in the House
To revise details of the requirement that a vehicle be “immobilized” after certain offenses where police detain the driver. Currently, that involves taking the license plate and issuing a temporary plate. The bill would eliminate the requirement that a temporary plate be issued, essentially making the vehicle unusable until the violation is adjudicated or the vehicle is sold outside the family.
100th Dist. State Rep. Scott VanSingel, R-Grant, did not vote
101st Dist. State Rep. Jack
O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, yes
House Bill 6070, Authorize adoption-related business tax credits: Passed 95 to 12 in the House
To authorize adoption leave business tax credits for employers, which would be equal to half the annual wages of the employee for up to 12 weeks of adoption leave, up to a maximum of $4,000.
VanSingel, yes
O’Malley, yes